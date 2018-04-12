Nevada County Police Blotter: Resident follows salesman up and down street

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:30 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported burglary to a business during the previous evening. The caller reported glass broken and items taken.

8:34 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of North Auburn Street reported theft during the previous evening.

9:11 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of East Main Street reported a vehicle was broken into, the ignition was ripped out, the stereo was ripped out and items were taken.

10:39 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported people who didn't have money to purchase food went through the checkout and were eating the food.

11:04 a.m. — A caller from Nevada City City Hall reported driving near the corner of East Main Street and Dorsey Drive when a young man stepped in front of her vehicle and turned his back. The caller said he then turned around told her he wanted to get a good look at her face. The caller was concerned because there was a person who may be stepping in front of vehicles, possibly causing accidents.

1:43 p.m. — A caller reported being a door-to-door salesman for a TV satellite company. The caller said a resident freaked out on the caller and yelled at him. He said he showed his company ID to the person, but the person followed up and down the street, yelling at him.

3:06 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Crown Point Circle reported transients keep coming down from the hill and looking into employee vehicles. The caller said it's making employees uncomfortable and that over the weekend they had issues with gas being taken from company vehicles.

8:19 p.m. — A caller reported someone was upset and was blocking her vehicle in. The woman got out and was beating on the caller's vehicle.

Thursday

5:10 a.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of East Main Street reported two people in a vehicle, possibly sleeping inside.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

1:14 a.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road reported her neighbor screaming for someone to get out of her and that she hoped the neighbors were calling the cops. The caller also heard banging. It was found to be verbal only.

10:09 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Champion Mine Road and Old Downieville Highway reported someone slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

11:07 a.m. — A caller from Brewer Road reported suspicious oil-type drums stashed in the bushes.

11:34 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Sweetland Road reported all buildings on the property had been broken into. The caller only wanted information on how to keep transients off the property. The caller took possession of property eight days prior and has been cleaning up large amounts of garbage. No items had been stolen.

11:50 p.m. — A caller from Cherokee Street reported squatters, saying the only person who was supposed to be there was a licensed plumber.

1:43 p.m. — A caller from Quartz Lane reported receiving a call from a woman who identified herself as being from Placer County Sheriff's Office and the woman became aggressive and she knew a lot of information about the caller.

2:32 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Sweetland Road reported an argument with another person on the property. The caller said the other person called in saying they other parties destroyed 80 percent of her belongs and were getting ready to burn her other items.

4:13 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported two goats in the road.

10:15 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported the caller's grandson told the caller a student brought a gun to school that day. The grandson said he saw the gun in the bathroom and the other student wanted to hurt himself with it. The report was unfounded.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

9:33 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sacramento Street reported her son had been yelling at her all day. She requested law enforcement come calm him down.

— Ross Maak