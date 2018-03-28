Nevada County Police Blotter: Report of booby-trapped electrical devices

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8;17 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a female being disruptive at a business.

9:49 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported her truck was broken into last night.

10:18 a.m. — A caller from North School and Richardson streets reported seeing a subject behind a building snorting an unknown substance.

2:30 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Hughes Street reported a man in a fetal position behind a gas station.

4:39 p.m. — A caller from Kidder Avenue and Bennett Street reported a man sleeping on the property.

5:47 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Idaho Maryland Road reported picking up a stray dog.

6:17 p.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive and Catherine Lane reported a woman with a walker in the bike lane.

7:11 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man struggling to get his toddler into a vehicle.

7:32 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man in wheelchair wearing only a shirt and a dirty diaper.

9:58 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported the theft of a basket of groceries.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

2:16 a.m. — A caller from Alta Vista Avenue reported seeing a group of people fighting.

9:35 a.m. — A caller from Gloryhole Place reported a missing firearm.

10:17 a.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road reported stolen items from a garage last night.

11:16 a.m. — A caller from Birch Road reported a neglected dog being kept in a flooded basement.

12:34 p.m. — A caller from East Lime Kiln Road reported former tenants stole items from a residence and damaged and booby trapped electrical devices.

7:29 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Avenue reported two or more transients camping in the bushes.

11:24 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported a car parked sideways in their driveway.

11:31 p.m. — A caller from Annie Drive reported a group of vehicles meeting up at the school on a nightly basis for an hour.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

5:54 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Highway 49 reported a subject sleeping in the roadway on some crumpled clothes.

9:38 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported two subjects in all black hunched behind a building's air condition units.

— Ivan Natividad