Nevada County Police Blotter: Raccoon locked in bathroom, knocking everything over

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

8:57 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Slate Creek Road and Ridge Road reported a dog at large. The dog was blonde, named "Honey" and very sweet.

1:22 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 400 block of Mill Street. A person was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported picking up a hitchhiker who stole the caller's wallet before exiting.

2:43 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a cat in a hot car. No cat was located inside the vehicle.

Recommended Stories For You

3:47 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of South Auburn Street and Mohawk Street. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

10:48 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Partridge Road reported an unwanted subject pounding on the door.

10:52 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported a man yelling, screeching and growling. The caller believed he was between the Boy Scout lodge and concrete building. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and a probation violation.

Monday

12:55 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported her boyfriend was assaulting her. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

1:25 a.m. — A caller from Quincy Lane reported someone on the property not leaving. The caller said the man was wearing long shorts like a hoodlum and said he was straight out of jail. The man had been on the property for three house and was hiding.

4:14 a.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported hearing voices that said "what about here" and another saying "I know where." The caller said it's the same people that broke in before, the caller could tell by their voices.

9:57 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Highway 49 and Pleasant Valley Road reported a man in the middle of the road waving his arms.

10:45 a.m. — A caller from Englebright Lake reported a vessel beached downstream with extensive damage to the boat but no injuries.

12:06 p.m. — A caller from Iron Rock Road reported seeing a full-grown wolf run across his pasture. The caller suspected there was a home nearby raising wolves.

12:18 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Ridge Road and Banner View Drive reported a German shepherd trying to bite the tires of cars.

4:43 p.m. — A caller from Buck Ridge Road reported an ex texting and calling him from multiple numbers.

9:12 p.m. — A caller said "you can do what you want, I'm gunna go to the courthouse right now," then disconnected.

11:57 p.m. — A caller from Banner Quaker Hill Road reported a raccoon in her home locked in the bathroom. It's knocking everything over and hitting the wall.

Nevada City Sheriff's Office

Friday

10:07 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Providence Mine Road reported shots fired. The caller was informed of active shooter training.

10:38 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Bridge Street and Spring Street reported threats of "blowing someone's head off" by an unknown man to another person.

10:56 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Clay Street and Nile Street reported construction going on without proper signage. The claim was unfounded, proper signage was posted.

7:54 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Nevada Street kept saying hey, ho. She then said she didn't have an emergency but wanted information. She was advised she would be arrested if she called again with no emergency.

Saturday

4:41 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Helling Way reported a woman yelling at staff and refusing to leave.

5:10 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported a vehicle was stolen with her keys and purse inside. The caller said the subject had a child in the vehicle without a car seat. A manager called saying people came to the office saying their 3 year old had been missing for 45 minutes.

7:47 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 300 block of Broad Street. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

Sunday

10:15 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported someone took a phone and wallet out of his bag on his wheelchair.

— Ross Maak