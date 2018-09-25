Nevada County Police Blotter: Queen of Ireland used to be a heart surgeon

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:38 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Walsh Street reported he found his stolen truck around the corner from his house.

9:55 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a woman kept losing consciousness in front of a business.

12:25 p.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported someone harassing women in a parking lot. The caller said she had seen other women post the same type of behavior with the person on social media.

1:15 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported a person downstairs brews some sort of "brew" every day and was bothering the caller. The caller also said the tenant had been "messing" with the caller's hot water every time the caller got in the shower.

2:26 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Brunswick Road reported burglary to an office over the weekend

2:44 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported he was hit by a vehicle while using a crosswalk on Tuesday night.

3:09 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported wanting to be taken back to her castle because she was the real queen of Ireland, this before she was a heart surgeon. The caller said there were people who have issues with her at a grocery store and many other places in Grass Valley. The caller then said she was a vampire but promised not to bite an officers. The caller was wearing an orange dress and backpack with vampire pants with bats and see through parts. The caller said it was very much similar to business attire except for the bottom half. Another call received reported the queen of Ireland wanted to know if an officer was en route or if they will just take a report and fax it to the castle. She was advised to stop calling 911 unless she had an emergency. She hung up.

6:48 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a drunk person looking for his vehicle in the parking lot. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Tuesday

3:43 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Annex Avenue reported theft of a camera and wallet out of an unlocked vehicle. The caller left the vehicle unlocked because it's "usually a pretty safe neighborhood."

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

12:42 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported hearing a woman outside yelling very loudly. An arrest was made on charges of two counts of failure to appear.

6:13 a.m. — A caller from Lake Lane reported a young man going through the caller's truck. The man ran off when the caller came out.

7:57 a.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported a mom dropped off her children, the father then showed up and walked off with them on a trail. The father appeared to be under the influence. An arrest was made on charges of child cruelty, exhibiting a deadly weapon that wasn't a firearm and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

8:02 a.m. — A caller reported a neighbor's dogs were on his property harassing his sheep. The caller was threatening to shoot the dogs.

8:27 a.m. — A caller from Empty Diggins Lane requested a call regarding incidents that occurred with a neighbor burning out of the caller's driveway in a vehicle, threatened the caller with a knife and was shooting in the air on Friday and Saturday.

9:25 a.m. — A caller from Pekolee Drive reported a neighbor yelling at him the previous day.

2:06 p.m. — A caller from Brighton Street reported a man passed out in the street, possibly a skateboarding accident.

4:53 p.m. — A caller from Connie Drive reported a neighbor blaring an airhorn at the caller and the deer.

6:25 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Norlene Way and Round Valley Road reported an elderly woman appearing to be on a "mission" in the middle of the road.

7:58 p.m. — A caller from Valley Oak Court reported her neighbor shining a light from his backhoe into her window and running his generator late at night. The caller has asked the neighbor to stop and she believed he was doing it on purpose.

11:01 p.m. — A caller from Clydesdale Road reported someone playing music too loud.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

3:27 p.m. — A caller near the corner of North Pine Street and Broad Street reported three transients on a bench alternately threatening each other with a knife and making up with each other.

Tuesday

1:11 a.m. — A caller from Nevada City said her son was on probation and had gotten back on drugs.

— Ross Maak