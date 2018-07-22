Nevada County Police Blotter: Pig visits yoga farm, again

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

7:50 a.m. — A person visited Grass Valley Police Department to report bank fraud.

10:57 a.m. — A caller from Winchester Street reported an AT&T worker screaming obscenities at cars passing by while he was looking at the telephone pole.

11:50 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported a male transient showering in the bathroom next to the tennis courts, and that there were four to five males throwing a knife behind the memorial.

1:16 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported the theft of an iPad, and her boyfriend was threatening to break the iPad if she didn't provide the pass code. The caller was advised of proper 911 usage. The caller phoned back and demanded to be transferred to an officer.

Recommended Stories For You

2:33 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a loaded gun was found in the men's restroom.

3:31 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Forest Glade Circle reported that she is a mail carrier and had been harassed by a male customer at the address for the past year.

5:23 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a male subject who had possibly been drinking threatening to kill a customer's wife while in the parking lot.

7:37 p.m. — A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road and Sutton Way reported a male subject chopping down trees with a machete.

11:36 p.m. — Cal Fire requested assistance from GVPD for a call in which a woman stated ants were biting her. Cal Fire believed the call was drug related.

Saturday

9:11 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a suspect who had heroin in his lap and had just finished using.

10:55 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way requested assistance with a stolen guitar. The caller was acting strange on the phone and was just making noises and asking for help repeatedly.

12:05 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported a meth lab in the apartment beneath hers. No lab was found.

1:34 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a verbal argument over a dog that was locked in a hot car for 25 minutes. The dog's owner wanted the dog back while the "rescuers" refused to return it. The caller had forced entry to the vehicle and was advised to call police next time before doing so again.

1:54 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Idaho-Maryland Road reported a male subject yelling profanities and beating up water bottles.

2:23 p.m. — A caller from the 1700 block of East Main Street reported a woman in her car in the drive-thru with two male passengers, all of whom she reported were chugging beers in the drive-thru.

4:21 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a male subject who was writing bad checks to the store, acting erratically, and making store employees nervous.

7:06 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a woman harassing customers and demanding the caller call an ambulance because she had a wrist band. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

7:09 a.m. — A caller from Braemar Way reported loud construction at their neighbor's house beginning at 6:15 a.m.

11:05 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported an unknown subject tied a package to their back door. The caller opened the package to find a rotten rattlesnake.

11:25 a.m. — A caller from Altair Drive reported finding a femur in his back yard.

1:14 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported theft of plants and flowers from in front of the business.

4:56p.m. — A caller from Dixon Road reported lots of vehicle and foot traffic at a "known druggie house" for the past hour.

8:53 p.m. — A woman flagged down officers near the South Yuba River bridge to report theft of items from her vehicle.

9:06 p.m — A caller from Lyre Place reported his son had pulled out a gun and was trying to get his items. The caller left the area and refused to meet officers in person or share his location. The caller said his son fired two rounds during the altercation, which was denied by all residents of the address.

9:54 p.m. — A caller from Norlene Way reported trespassers on her property. The caller saw a light on the far side of her pond. She believed the subjects were fishing.

11:04 p.m. — A caller from Smith Road reported a young deer dying on his porch. The caller was informed of carcass removal companies.

Saturday

6:29 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick and Idaho-Maryland roads reported a tree down across both lanes of traffic.

6:44 a.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane reported the neighbor's pig is back on the yoga farm again.

9:41 a.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive and Highway 49/20 reported a female subject in traffic on the overpass, covered in peanut butter and acting strangely. It was found the subject was covered in chocolate, not peanut butter.

1:17 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported a male subject lying on the side of the road next to a red suitcase.

5:28 p.m. — A caller from the Edwards Crossing Bridge reported 47 cars were blocking the bridge.

7:09 p.m. — A caller from Rudd Road reported a vehicle was stolen and the keys to the vehicle had been stolen from inside the residence. It was later found that the vehicle was not stolen and there had been a misunderstanding.

10:03 p.m. — A caller from Jones Bar Road said her sister had jumped out of a moving vehicle and ran into the woods down a dirt road. The sister was reportedly on meth and stated she was going to meet her brother in the woods.

10:46 p.m — A caller from Boulder Street reported their caregiver had taken their medications. Dispatch had to disconnect the line due to name calling.

— Jennifer Nobles