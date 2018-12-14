Nevada County Police Blotter: Phone company workers mistaken for porch pirates

Nevada City Police Department

11:29 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a male yelling and cussing at people walking by.

4:03 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street requested officer contact with a problem guest. The caller said the guest made allegations against employees while intoxicated. The caller advised the guest find another place to stay.

9:49 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20/49 and Gold Flat Road reported her husband was driving and had been drinking.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

10:45 a.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive requested officer contact to check the items of a found bag. The caller believed it could contain human remains. The bag was located and contained clothing and rotten food.

1:08 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported footage showing a woman that has stolen items from the business twice before.

1:26 p.m. — A caller from Drunken Miners Road reported the theft of a portable toilet on a 2-wheel skid.

2:08 p.m. — A caller from Sky Circle reported a woman and man walking around the neighborhood. The caller was concerned the couple were casing for delivered packages. The subjects were determined to be with a telephone company working in the area.

5:43 p.m. — A caller from Georgia Way reported two young males walking around the caller's property with flashlights.

5:59 p.m. — A caller from West Brookview Drive reported hearing two male voices outside of the caller's bathroom. In a second call, the reporting person said she could no longer hear anything and she thought the subjects had left the property.

10:24 p.m. — A caller from Cascade Crossing Road reported a female screaming on the caller's property and refusing to leave. The subject was swinging a flashlight at the caller's boyfriend who was trying to restrain her.

— Jennifer Nobles