Nevada County Police Blotter: People throw beer cans at snow plows

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

7:48 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Celesta Drive reported a vehicle break-in that happened overnight.

9:59 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Bank Street reported people in a blue vehicle who were told to leave and refused. The people were littering in the parking lot. Officers arrived and arrested a man on drug charges.

6:27 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a customer who refused to leave a business. He was harassing other customers.

7:39 p.m. — A caller at East Main and Bennett streets reported people hiding behind cars and throwing snowballs at passing vehicles.

8:54 p.m. — A woman in the 500 block of Penstock Drive reported that an ex-boyfriend had arrived and refused to leave. Officers arrived and arrested a man on disorderly conduct and weapons charges.

9:15 p.m. — A caller at West Main and Mill streets reported people throwing beer cans at snow plow operators.

Saturday

2:52 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Richardson Street reported a man trying to break into her house. The suspect broke a railing and container on the front porch. The caller and another person then chased the suspect in a vehicle to East Main Street and Brunswick Road.

5:50 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a theft. The suspect took about $100 worth of food from a store.

6:31 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of East Main Street reported a transient disturbing customers. He almost hit the caller when she confronted him. The transient then walked to the road and threatened to kill someone.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

3:29 a.m. — A caller on Zion Street, near Sacramento Street, reported that two men walked into his home. The caller told them they were lucky he hadn't shot them. The two men then left.

1:44 p.m. — A caller at the Lake Wildwood Main Gate reported that a motorist became angry at another driver and threw a container of water at the other driver's windshield. Both drivers had different versions about what happened.

2 p.m. — A caller near Shockley Road and Lexington Way reported that someone has been calling and threatening to kill her.

Saturday

12:24 p.m. — A caller on Chaparral Circle, near Bald Eagle Loop, reported mail theft.

3:33 p.m. — A caller on Gold Flat Road, near Pinewoods Road, reported someone shoving something in his mailbox and tampering with it.

— Alan Riquelmy