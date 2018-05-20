Nevada County Police Blotter: Peacock hasn’t left tree since Monday

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

7:29 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Butler Street requested that officers show up at his house "right now" before things escalate. He said his mother-in-law was yelling at his kids. The caller was agitated and said he would "go to jail before he let his kids stay at grandma's house."

9:38 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Church Street requested contact with an officer for ongoing drug deals in his neighborhood.

9:44 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Freeman Lane reported a homeless man had walked into his back yard and was laying in the bushes by the creek.

10:23 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Marshall Street reported two transients in front of her house being loud and littering. The caller stated she had made the rounds informing the neighborhood watch.

10:33 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported their neighbor was out of town but there was a water leak going into the street. The caller was unable to find the water shut off. Several broken lawn sprinklers were cited as the source of the leak.

4:54 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Eureka Street reported she was breaking up with her boyfriend, who was refusing to leave her mother's house.

4:59 p.m. — A vehicle stop resulted in an arrest on charges of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

10:52 p.m. — A caller wondered if police were patrolling downtown because she had just seen multiple "tore up drunk" people partying in the street then getting into a vehicle.

Saturday

12:59 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of McKnight Way reported two young males acting oddly and aggressively.

12:59 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Freeman Lane reported a bloody man at his door reporting a traffic collision and fire. The caller said he had heard an explosion.

3:33 a.m. — A caller from the Nevada City Highway reported possible flashlights in a vacant building. The lights turned off when police passed the building.

6:50 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a subject playing drums on the corner. He was requesting options because the noise was driving him nuts.

7:09 a.m. — A caller from Bennett Street reported seeing a male pour a beer out of his vehicle and state that he was "not going to jail."

1:19 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported a 2-3 foot snake on the sidewalk, slithering toward the bank next door. The snake was removed.

2:40 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a dog hanging off the back of a truck, choking from its leash.

3:44 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a female in the lobby harassing customers and touching herself. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

5:07 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bank Street reported an SUV drove over the curb onto the grass at the park. The people from the car where in the park playing and one of them was throwing a knife at a tree.

6:34 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported a subject in the exam room who was becoming a handful and being confrontational.

9:19 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported her ex just attempted to break the window of her truck, bit her and stole her iPad.

10:30 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Granite Hill Court said she woke up from her dog barking and her mother stated there was a male looking through her window. The dog was still barking and the caller didn't know if someone was still outside. The caller said the male talked through the window asking if there was anyone home.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

7:20 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Pleasant Valley Road reported an injured deer on the side of the road.

9:31 a.m. — A caller from Retrac Way reported his renters moved out and left behind their three pitbull-type dogs.

10:34 a.m. — A caller from Harmony Estates Road reported two loose sheep on the top of her property.

12:31 p.m. — A caller from Wayfarer Court reported she paid fraudulent asphalt pavers the day before and now they were demanding more money.

2:22 p.m. — A caller from Lark Street reported yelling and screaming and a male voice was heard saying they were going to shoot someone.

4:25 p.m. — A caller requested a call from an officer regarding a peacock that had been in her tree since Monday.

4:45 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a female threatening employees in the office and arguing with other subjects. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

4:50 p.m. — A caller from Kearney Court reported his landlord had unplugged his power and water after he was served with an eviction notice.

5:59 p.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported he had a knife that was used as a possible murder weapon. The property was collected.

6:30 p.m. — A caller from Evergreen Court reported his neighbors' dogs had escaped and snuck up on him in his garage. The caller advised they were probably trying to steal something since they have a history of stealing the caller's tools.

7:43 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported subjects climbing on the roof of the library and office, possible smoking.

9:17 p.m. — A caller from the Beehive Lane reported they had interrupted a burglary. The caller arrived to his rural home and there were two males running out of their shed. The suspects were described as "tweakers."

Saturday

12:46 a.m. — A caller from Bear River Campgroud reported a male subject yelling expletives for the last two or three hours.

7:59 a.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat reported a cow in the roadway.

9:08 a.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Dam Road reported a sick coyote on the property.

9:47 a.m. — A caller from Travertine Court reported her sheep was killed by what appeared to be a mountain lion.

1:28 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Road said she didn't have an emergency but wanted to speak to whoever is in charge of highway patrol. She was advised to call the CHP business line.

4:01 p.m. — A caller from Cottontail Way reported receiving a suspicious email from a subject claiming to be her neighbor asking for sex.

8:29 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported that the music at the park was extremely loud, and requested an officer have them turn down the music. The caller was advised that there is no noise ordinance in the county.

8:48 p.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines Drive reported underage drinking and loud noise.

— Jennifer Nobles