Nevada County Police Blotter: Online scammer reported to have stolen $25K

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

11:17 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported a theft from a vehicle.

11:36 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Empire Street reported a theft from a vehicle.

11:56 a.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported a man trying to get into the caller's RV. He got into a vehicle and refused to get out. He was taken to the hospital for a mental health hold.

1:19 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported vandalism to a vehicle.

Recommended Stories For You

1:56 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported drug activity in the parking lot.

3:50 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Hughes Road reported the theft of keys from a business.

6:46 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a saw from a vehicle.

8:25 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported a man claiming to have been jumped. He had stolen a knife from someone and did not want to file charges.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

8:05 a.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported drug transactions in the post office parking lot. No one was located.

9:05 a.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported a theft.

9:22 a.m. — A caller from Valley View Road reported the theft of a package.

10:51 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported the theft of items from a residence.

11:38 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Hobart Lane reported receiving a fraudulent check in the mail in an attempted internet scam.

11:42 a.m. — A caller from Trails End reported an attempted residential burglary.

12:44 p.m. — A probation officer reported a possible honey oil lab on Alta Street. One man was arrested on suspicion of violating probation and another man was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance for sale.

1:25 p.m. — A caller from Mustang Valley Place reported breaking and entering on private property.

4:10 p.m. — A caller reported a man had been scamming people out of money online, with the total so far up to $25,000.

5:05 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Brunswick Road reported a possible mail theft in progress with the suspect's vehicle leaving at high speed.

6:42 p.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax and Rattlesnake roads reported a suspicious man shining a flashlight into residences in the area. He could not be located.

7:48 p.m. — A caller from East Bennett and Brunswick roads reported two large bangs and wires down. A vehicle hit a pole and the wires were across the road.

9:15 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive and Highway 20 reported a drunk man about to drive away who had urinated on himself. He could not be located.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

4:34 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a physical fight with a woman running from a man. No one was located.

5:22 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported gas was being siphoned from vehicles and water being stolen by transients.

Thursday

7:54 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported a transient sleeping in empty rooms. Extra patrols were requested.

— Liz Kellar