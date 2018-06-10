Nevada County Police Blotter: Offensive language on car under first amendment protection

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

12:21 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported a professional gypsy with children panhandling. On contact the subject said she lived in Rancho Cordova but comes up here to panhandle.

2:49 p.m. — A caller from Colfax Avenue and Ophir Street reported a vehicle with profanity and hateful speech toward women. The caller was advised that though the statement on the vehicle was offensive, the subject was within his first amendment rights to display it.

3:38 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Highlands Court stated that another officer needed to come to her house because the previous officer was recruited by her ex. She stated someone was in her residence and was waiting in the street for someone to show up because she didn't trust anyone else. She was advised to return home after her house was deemed clear.

4:07 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Nevada City Highway reported a male subject laying in the lanes of traffic.

10:45 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way requested assistance with a meth user trying to leave with a stab wound.

Saturday

12:33 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported females fighting. An arrest was made on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

1:29 a.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Dorsey Drive reported a woman screaming bloody murder.

12:43 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Hughes Road reported a male threw a water bottle in the caller's car and shoved her after she asked him to stop smoking by the gas pumps.

2:54 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue wanted the Grass Valley Police Department to stop the children playing on the new playground equipment because it is not bolted down. Subjects in the park advised that the caller was yelling and using profane language.

7:05 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a male subject harassing females in the parking lot. The subject had not physically assaulted anyone but was offering them flowers.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

4:56 p.m. — A caller from Elephant Rock Court reported he was picking up his property per a court order and his ex and her new boyfriend were refusing him access. The caller said his ex and her boyfriend were possibly armed and he was afraid they would shoot him. The caller said things were "about to become physical." The caller was advised not to escalate the situation.

7:52 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported a male came up to him stating he was going to kill his girlfriend.

10:09 p.m. — Several callers from Panther Court and Ocelot Drive reported a suspicious male in a vehicle who appeared altered and threatened to hurt the original caller with angels. One caller said the subject was attempting to attack their property. The subject was then spotted on a quad.

Saturday

4:07 a.m. — A caller from Pammy Way reported his girlfriend punched him in the face three times because he will not give her her car keys.

8:42 a.m. — A caller from Sages Road reported hearing a woman screaming "help me" and a male yelling with glass breaking.

2:43 p.m. — A caller from Vintage Drive advised his neighbor's dogs were loose and were preventing him from selling his house.

6:36 p.m. — A caller from South Yuba Trail reported a subject popped out from behind a tree with a bottle of pills and a knife. The caller then found a noose attached to the bridge.

8:01 p.m. — A caller from Toad Lane reported he arrived home to his roommate's son passed out on the ground. The caller performed chest compressions and the subject woke up. When he would not leave the caller slapped him in the face. The subject left and came back with six friends to "jump" the caller.

8:47 p.m. — A caller from Northview Drive reported the theft of a vehicle. The caller suspected her old house cleaner was involved, and had a history of breaking in through the doggy door and sprinkling baking soda on the doorways because it is fairy dust.

10 p.m. — A caller from Linda Lane reported a litter of kittens deserted in her basement. The caller wanted the deputy to crawl in the crawl space to retrieve them.

— Jennifer Nobles