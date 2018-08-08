Nevada County police blotter: Nine-year-olds get high-five from responding officer

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:54 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Crown Point Circle reported the theft of cafe tables from a deck.

10:10 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported the theft of a wallet.

12 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported vandalism to water lines.

1:03 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported a theft from an apartment.

1:13 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man screaming and slamming on a door. A man reported he had been assaulted by another man. A report was taken.

1:17 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported a man shouting cuss words, huffing and puffing and punching a vehicle.

2:23 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported an elderly man hit four vehicles in the parking lot.

3:25 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported suspicious Hispanic males who might be involve in human trafficking. Extra patrols were to be conducted in the area.

5:50 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported possible identity theft.

9:19 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported shoplifters. A person was cited.

11:17 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man and a woman in an argument. The woman then was flooding her apartment and hitting things. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

11:50 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West Main Street reported a man refusing to leave and kicking the front door. Two men were arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and a woman was arrested on charges of being drunk in public and resisting arrest.

Wednesday

5:56 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man stole jewelry and a phone to get high.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

1:42 a.m. — A caller from East Hacienda Drive reported juveniles using drugs.

5:50 a.m. — A caller from Edwards Crossing reported a drunken, angry woman was beating up her vehicle.

7:50 a.m. — A caller from Del Ta Don reported neighbors throw away eggs and dead chickens on the property line, which is attracting rats and other scavengers.

9:28 a.m. — A caller from Sharmiden Way reported the theft of packages.

9:49 a.m. — A caller from Gilmore Way reported an attempted burglary.

9:55 a.m. — A caller from Edwards Crossing reported a man ran a woman off the road, damaging her vehicle, last night.

10:07 a.m. — A caller from Red Lane reported a scam letter.

11:50 a.m. — A man from Purdon Crossing reported he had hiked from Washington and left his vehicle keys there. A taxi was called for him.

12:02 p.m. — A caller from Valley Drive reported a dog had been murdered in retaliation against its owner. A report was taken.

12:20 p.m. — A caller from Del Mar Way reported a hole had been drilled into a mailbox, possibly in an attempted burglary.

4:17 p.m. — A caller from Purdon Crossing reported a window was smashed and items taken from a vehicle.

5:39 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported an Internet scam and a fraud victim.

7:34 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported credit card fraud.

10:34 p.m. — A caller from Sleepy Hollow Way reported hearing two large cannon blasts or fireworks in the canyon.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

5 p.m. — A caller from Church and North Pine streets reported multiple juveniles in the parking lot on skateboards.

10 p.m. — A caller from Cottage and Broad streets reported yelling juveniles. Six 9-year-olds were high-fived and were going inside.

Wednesday

1:56 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported a woman might have been drugged and was attacking everyone while naked. She had been running around the fire station for 20 minutes. She was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public,

— Liz Kellar