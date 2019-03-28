Nevada County Police Blotter: ‘Nigerian’ scam check reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:19 a.m. — Four people were arrested in the 500 block of Fawcett Street during a probation search on drug and drug sale charges.

9:02 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a woman sitting on the sidewalk who had been talking to herself for two hours and who was currently eating a paper bag. She was OK and agreed to move on.

10:17 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Gates Place reported a physical fight, with a person throwing an object in another person's face. No charges were desired.

10:27 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street reported a juvenile causing property damage.

12:05 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Union Jack Street reported a residential burglary.

2:45 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Gates Place reported the theft of a phone.

5:11 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported a customer tried to cash a bogus check for $936 from the police department. It was a Nigerian scam.

5:20 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a woman shoplifting items and putting them in her purse.

5:57 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a woman getting in people's faces, asking for money. She was admonished.

6:55 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported detaining a very disgruntled and hostile person. A woman was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and violating parole.

10:34 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported people lighting fireworks. It was quiet when an officer arrived.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

8:26 a.m. — A caller from Coyote Street and North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported the chain to a gate had been cut and transients were setting up camp. The padlock had been cut and a fire pit was located.

9:20 a.m. — A caller from Mustang Valley Place reported a man was violating a restraining order, had poured gasoline around a trailer and was threatening to burn it. He then left. A report was taken.

9:44 a.m. — A caller from Banner Mine Way reported a burglary in progress. Nothing was located and the residence was secure.

10:53 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Mountain and McCourtney roads reported the occupants of a vehicle were trying to steal mail.

10:56 a.m. — A caller from Boquest Drive reported being a victim of fraud. He deposited a scam check into his account and now owes his bank $1,800.

12:10 p.m. — A caller from Bear River High School reported an assault.

2:01 p.m. — A caller from Pekolee Drive reported a person ran over a front gate and caused damage, A report was taken.

2:34 p.m. — The driver of a vehicle involved in a collision on Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Drive fled on foot. He was arrested on suspicion of hit and run and driving under the influence causing bodily injury.

3:22 p.m. — A caller from Northview Drive reported a theft.

3:59 p.m. — A caller from Grange Court reported an ongoing issue with transients trespassing, hooking up extension cords to steal utilities and stealing water.

4:21 p.m. — A caller from Flume Street reported the theft of recycled metal.

11:04 p.m. — A caller from Cameo Drive reported a tree down.

11:55 p.m. — A caller from Wild Oaks Ranch Road reported a man banging on the door and hitting vehicles outside.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

4:08 p.m. — A caller from Orchard Street reported ongoing elder abuse. A report was taken.

9:06 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street and Doane Road reported a physical fight involving two men. They could not be located.

11:02 p.m. — A man from Broad Street reported three big men grabbing "them" by the necks and having them in the corner. He did not want to press charges.

11:14 p.m. — A caller from Nevada and Grove streets reported a man taking items out of a neighbor's truck. He was arrested on suspicion of loitering.

— Liz Kellar