Nevada County police blotter: ‘Nevada City boss’ chased out with skillet

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

9:26 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of North Auburn Street reported a woman vandalized a room and wrote a bad check.

9:41 a.m. — A woman reported her ex-boyfriend was refusing to leave; he could be heard in the background saying, "Because you came to my house."

12:37 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported the theft of a purse.

12:50 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Brunswick Road reported a person shooting up behind a business, who ran away but left drug paraphernalia.

1:59 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street reported a person with a purple umbrella was trying to deal meth.

2:41 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road reported a fist fight.

2:56 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Mill Street reported the theft of a wallet from an unlocked vehicle.

4:28 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a woman saying someone was after her and that a drug dealer wants to kill her.

7:19 p.m. — A woman from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported she just removed a man from her apartment with a skillet; he said he had killed people with his bare hands and was the "Nevada City boss." He was taken to the hospital.

7:37 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported possible vandalism to a group of mailboxes.

9:38 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a woman left after drinking a bottle of tequila and attacking a man. She was located and was not driving under the influence; she was cited on suspicion of driving on a suspended license and violating probation.

10:16 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a person took off with a case of beer from a store.

11:18 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man was drunk and banging on the door; another caller reported him yelling that he was going to die. He could not be located. At 11:36 p.m., he was reported to be trying to break down a door. He took off and could not be located.

Tuesday

12:31 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man and a woman shoplifted items including candy, then fled in an SUV.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

7:30 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney and Perimeter roads reported a cow running down the road, which could not be located. At 3:20 p.m., multiple callers reported cows in the road.

8:07 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported someone did doughnuts on a church lawn.

10:30 a.m. — A caller from Black ad McDaniel roads reported a burglary to a garage, with tools and an air compressor taken.

11:47 a.m. — A caller from Kingston Lane reported a theft.

1:32 p.m. — A caller from Lost Trail reported someone hacked into a cellphone account.

1:46 p.m. — A caller from Walker Drive reported the theft of items.

4 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road reported illegal dumping.

4:41 p.m. — A woman from Sub Shadow Circle reported her potbellied pig had crawled under her porch and she couldn't get it to come out.

5:31 p.m. — A woman from Deer Rub Lane reported hearing an explosion under her house; it might have been a water line issue.

6:10 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Powerline Road reported a tree in the road.

7:21 p.m. — A woman reported her ex-husband was trying to drive her crazy and had installed humming machine inside her house.

7:28 p.m. — A man reported he had been helping transients move property and his vehicle was stuck; she had been out there for 37 hours without food or water and could not feel his toes. He was located and taken to the hospital.

8:29 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley and Birchville roads reported a tree in the road.

Nevada City Police Department

Saturday

10:36 a.m. — A man from West Broad Street reported someone pulled trees off his property last night.

10:33 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported drug dealers circling the property in a black Escalade.

Sunday

4:22 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Walrath Avenue reported multiple cars coming and going all night long, and wanted officers to tell them to knock it off. The suspects were advised to go in and be quiet.

12:37 p.m. — A caller from Clark and Sacramento streets reported a large amount of marijuana in a box near a trail.

3:54 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported a woman lying on the ground, unresponsive with possible alcohol poisoning. She was taken to the hospital.

Monday

5:42 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Coyote Street reported a large bag of marijuana left in a mailbox.

— Liz Kellar