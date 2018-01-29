Nevada County police blotter: Naked woman running down the highway

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

1:23 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a man trying to pry open a drive-through restaurant window, and was last seen leaving on foot.

5:53 a.m. — A caller from Race and Clark streets reported a woman lying in the roadway, screaming for help; she then ran toward Memorial Park.

8:48 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of West Main Street reported a possible electrical fire; no fire was located.

10:03 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man lying near a driveway; he could not stand or walk, was cited on suspicion of being drunk in public and taken to the hospital.

11:38 a.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street and Mainhart Drive reported a husky painted blue and a shepherd mix running in the road.

3:05 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported a woman saying that a man hit her; no one could be located.

4:55 p.m. — A woman from the 100 block of South School Street reported her purse was stolen.

7:46 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man slapped a woman; she was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public, while he was charged with being drunk in public and resisting arrest.

9:49 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man stole items from a store, some of which were recovered; he was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and three warrants.

Monday

3:45 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a shoplifter took a flashlight, which was recovered.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Saturday

9:11 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road and Davis Lane reported hearing three gunshots, possibly coming from a vehicle.

9:53 p.m. — A caller from Cooper Road reported hearing gunshots and possibly dynamite explosions.

10:08 p.m. — A caller from Lazy Do Road reported a loud explosion and people playing loud music, running an ATV and having a party. No one was located.

Sunday

12:40 a.m. — A man reported he did not know where he was and was out of gas. He said someone was trying to kill him and law enforcement needed to find him. On callback, he yelled, "Who is this and get to the point," and then hung up when advised it was 911.

9:38 a.m. — A caller from John Born Road reported an SUV parked in the middle of the road.

3:48 p.m. — A caller from Cooley Drive reported someone had tried to break into a residence; a padlock was cut in half and there were pry marks on a door. A report was taken.

5:03 p.m. — A caller from Via Vista and Ridge Road reported a neighbor was pounding on the door with a woman saying a man might kill another man. A man then was chasing the woman. A man called to report his son beat him up and then left in a vehicle. A BOLO was issued.

7:16 p.m. — Multiple callers from Highway 20 and Rough and Ready Highway reported a naked woman running in the roadway.

— Liz Kellar