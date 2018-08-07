Nevada County police blotter: Naked woman doing cartwheels and somersaults on side of road

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:24 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Wilson Street reported the theft of items from an unlocked vehicle.

12:45 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Freeman Lane reported the theft of a rear license plate.

1:09 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bank Street reported a woman in the bushes with no pants on. She could not be located.

2:14 p.m. — A caller from Winchester and South Auburn streets reported a student went AWOL, was combative and was running in and out of traffic. The juvenile was taken to the hospital.

3:01 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a dine and dash.

3:40 p.m. — A caller reported a man missing since he was released from jail on July 31. A report was taken.

6:06 p.m. — A caller from the post office reported a burglary.

7:33 p.m. — A woman from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported she was pulled out of a vehicle and pushed down on the ground by a man who then jumped on top of her, took her keys and left. He then returned and threw her the keys before leaving again. A report was taken.

11:08 p.m. — Contact was made with people yelling in the 200 block of South Auburn Street. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer.

11:47 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West Main Street reported a physical fight involving a man who then left on foot. He was advised never to return.

Tuesday

3:39 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Upper Slate Creek Road reported a man keeps breaking in and stealing food. He could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

10:46 a.m. — A caller from NID reported a boat in a canal on Bonanza Way.

10:58 a.m. — A caller from Lake Valley Road reported a theft.

12:31 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive and Brunswick Road reported a person tried jumping in a vehicle.

12:50 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported a burglary to a vehicle.

2 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney and Wolf Mountain roads reported two drag-racers.

2:11 p.m. — A caller from East Bennett and Greenhorn roads reported a nude woman doing somersaults and cartwheels on the side of the road. She could not be located.

2:19 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported a burglary to a garage.

4:41 p.m. — A caller from Bennett Road and Cordell Court reported a naked woman ran out of the bushes and then was lying in the road, putting on a shirt. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

6:31 p.m. — A caller from Montezuma Lane reported two shipping containers were broken into.

6:43 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported a man pulled a gun on the caller and then drove away. The report was unfounded.

9:17 p.m. — A man from Lodgepole Drive reported a drunken woman was trashing his office.

9:45 p.m. — Cal Fire requested assistance with an arson, with a vehicle that had been lit on fire on Rex Reservoir Road.

10:28 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary to a vehicle at Hoyt's Crossing.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

9:36 a.m. — A caller from Little Deer Creek Trail reported some sort of altercation. A woman had been stung by bees but did not need medical help.

1:23 p.m. — A caller from Deadmans Trail reported a camp fire in the area, which was unfounded.

Tuesday

2:07 a.m. — A caller from Pioneer Park reported someone playing music very loud and a woman yelling and swearing. They were moving on.

— Liz Kellar