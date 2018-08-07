Nevada County police blotter: Naked woman doing cartwheels and somersaults on side of road
August 7, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Monday
8:24 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Wilson Street reported the theft of items from an unlocked vehicle.
12:45 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Freeman Lane reported the theft of a rear license plate.
1:09 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bank Street reported a woman in the bushes with no pants on. She could not be located.
2:14 p.m. — A caller from Winchester and South Auburn streets reported a student went AWOL, was combative and was running in and out of traffic. The juvenile was taken to the hospital.
3:01 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a dine and dash.
3:40 p.m. — A caller reported a man missing since he was released from jail on July 31. A report was taken.
6:06 p.m. — A caller from the post office reported a burglary.
7:33 p.m. — A woman from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported she was pulled out of a vehicle and pushed down on the ground by a man who then jumped on top of her, took her keys and left. He then returned and threw her the keys before leaving again. A report was taken.
11:08 p.m. — Contact was made with people yelling in the 200 block of South Auburn Street. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer.
11:47 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West Main Street reported a physical fight involving a man who then left on foot. He was advised never to return.
Tuesday
3:39 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Upper Slate Creek Road reported a man keeps breaking in and stealing food. He could not be located.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Monday
10:46 a.m. — A caller from NID reported a boat in a canal on Bonanza Way.
10:58 a.m. — A caller from Lake Valley Road reported a theft.
12:31 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive and Brunswick Road reported a person tried jumping in a vehicle.
12:50 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported a burglary to a vehicle.
2 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney and Wolf Mountain roads reported two drag-racers.
2:11 p.m. — A caller from East Bennett and Greenhorn roads reported a nude woman doing somersaults and cartwheels on the side of the road. She could not be located.
2:19 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported a burglary to a garage.
4:41 p.m. — A caller from Bennett Road and Cordell Court reported a naked woman ran out of the bushes and then was lying in the road, putting on a shirt. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
6:31 p.m. — A caller from Montezuma Lane reported two shipping containers were broken into.
6:43 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported a man pulled a gun on the caller and then drove away. The report was unfounded.
9:17 p.m. — A man from Lodgepole Drive reported a drunken woman was trashing his office.
9:45 p.m. — Cal Fire requested assistance with an arson, with a vehicle that had been lit on fire on Rex Reservoir Road.
10:28 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary to a vehicle at Hoyt's Crossing.
Nevada City Police Department
Monday
9:36 a.m. — A caller from Little Deer Creek Trail reported some sort of altercation. A woman had been stung by bees but did not need medical help.
1:23 p.m. — A caller from Deadmans Trail reported a camp fire in the area, which was unfounded.
Tuesday
2:07 a.m. — A caller from Pioneer Park reported someone playing music very loud and a woman yelling and swearing. They were moving on.
— Liz Kellar