Nevada County police blotter: Naked man, woman shaking her body reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:52 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a man entered the caller's truck and stole a wallet.

8:27 a.m. — A man from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man tried to hit him with a coffee pot. The man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

9:02 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man who overdosed on "molly" the night before.

9:18 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Fawcett Street reported a man had been lurking around the neighborhood between 1 and 4 a.m., and requested extra patrols.

Recommended Stories For You

9:58 a.m. — A caller reported a possible elder abuse case.

10:21 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 2600 block of Ridge Road reported vandalism, with broken windows on the property.

12:30 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Hughes Road reported a fraudulent $100 bill was received.

1:28 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Eureka Street reported a scam.

2:37 p.m. — A caller from Tinloy and Bennett streets reported a woman possibly "soliciting herself" and shaking her body in a manner to get attention, trying to get vehicles to stop for her.

2:54 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported theft issues and a transient camp.

3:31 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of East Main Street reported a stolen vehicle, which was located on Sutton Way and recovered.

4:59 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported vehicles possibly dealing drugs; the vehicles were gone when an officer arrived.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

11:31 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported road rage.

Wednesday

12:22 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and Bree Court reported a motorcycle speeding up and down the road for the last 35 minutes.

10:28 a.m. — A caller reported someone used the caller's ID to take out more than $200 in store credit in Grass Valley.

10:34 a.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported squatters.

12:05 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar and Round Tuit roads reported a theft.

12:18 p.m. — A caller from Sunrise Road reported a problem with a bear and threatened to shoot it.

2:27 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a theft.

2:29 p.m. — A caller from Lombai Road reported trespassing and the theft of items.

4:34 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Honeysuckle Lane reported a theft.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick and Greenhorn roads reported a naked man near a van parked on the side of the road. He could not be located.

5:17 p.m. — A man from Retherfo Road and Serene Hill Court reported people cutting his fence so his cattle get out. This is an ongoing issue.

5:46 p.m. — A caller from Farrell Drive reported the theft of an exotic bird.

6:08 p.m. — A man from Owl Creek Road reported an assault and threats against his life.

8:07 p.m. — A caller from Highway 184 and Brunswick Road reported a driver ran over a garbage can and ran a stop sign.

9:34 p.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported hearing gunshots. Nothing was located.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

9:22 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street and Railroad Avenue reported a drug dealer.

4:55 p.m. — A caller from Hirschman's Pond reported two people in a boat, who were advised boating was not allowed.

— Liz Kellar