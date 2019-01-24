Nevada County Police Blotter: Naked man on the side of the road ends up in jail

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

9:01 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a parked vehicle with smashed windows that appeared to have bene vandalized.

9:39 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man wandering in circles with a bottle of alcohol. He was moving on.

11:37 a.m. — A caller reported a fraud but was able to cancel the transaction.

11:41 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of East Main Street reported a man peering into vehicles in the parking lot. He could not be located.

12:33 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a laptop.

2:01 p.m. — A caller reported buying property that turned out to have been stolen from Sacramento County, and was turning it in.

3:28 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street requested a juvenile be cited for assault.

4:38 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a battery victim from the 1300 block of East Main Street.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

3 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Drunken Miners Road reported a bull in the road. It had crossed into Yuba County when an officer responded.

11:51 a.m. — A caller from Sadie D Drive requested a welfare check on dogs left outside in kennels. A report was taken.

12:37 p.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines Drive reported receiving a package she did not order.

12:55 p.m. — A caller from Georges Meadows reported a man damaging property with a dirt bike.

2:22 p.m. — A caller from Floral Road reported six cows and a calf in a yard.

2:33 p.m. — A caller from Adamson Drive and Magnolia Road reported two horses running down the road.

5:40 p.m. — A caller from Birchville Road reported someone shooting a high-powered weapon.

8:55 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Hobart Lane reported a man pretending to be checking mail. He was gone when a deputy arrived.

9:13 p.m. — A woman reported a 16-year-old girl was grabbed by a man and held against him while he professed his love for her. She did not want to press charges but would look into a restraining order.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

1:14 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported an assault.

1:32 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Searls Avenue reported a theft.

2:41 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bridge Street reported a rat bite.

5:12 p.m. — A caller from Clay and Adams streets reported a naked man on the side of the road who was getting dressed. He then took his clothes back off and was lying in the roadway. He then got up and was walking down the street. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

— Liz Kellar