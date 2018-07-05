Nevada County Police blotter: Naked man in dressing room reported to be a frequent occurrence

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:02 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman yelling and smoking crack.

10:57 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported two people copulating on the concrete outside a business. They agreed to move on.

11:16 a.m. — A man reported he gave a gift card for $330 to someone in an IRS scam.

2:11 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a physical fight involving a man and a woman. A report was taken.

3:25 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Badger Lane reported the theft of keys.

11:51 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a theft.

Wednesday

10:54 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a victim seeking treatment for injuries from a domestic violence assault.

1:45 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Whiting Street reported window screens had been tampered with in a possible burglary attempt.

8:04 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Marshall Street reported people lighting fireworks, which were confiscated.

9:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Joyce Drive reported fireworks. A person was cited.

11:05 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported two people on drugs looking through trash cans. They could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

8:25 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and La Barr Meadows Road reported a creepy-looking ice cream truck.

8:05 a.m. — A caller from Indian Flat and Robinson King roads reported the theta of items from an unlocked storage container.

11:41 a.m. — A caller from Auburn and Hidden Valley Road reported finding 5-=gallon drums in the woods marked "methanol."

1:07 p.m. — A caller from Morning Sun Lane reported a neighbor shooting at the caller's shop.

2:29 p.m. — A caller from Devonshire Circle reported gunshots.

3:54 p.m. — A caller from a business on Golden Chain Court reported that a person who had been asked to leave after setting booby traps had been on the property again.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from Stellar Road reported the theft of a tractor.

5:25 p.m. — A caller from Washington Road reported a burglary to a vehicle while the owner was swimming in the river.

6:27 p.m. — A caller from Rollins Lake reported two small children alone on a jet ski.

6:46 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready reported gunfire that had been going on since 1:30 p.m.

7:40 p.m. — A caller from Rollins Lake reported someone stuck out on the lake with no gas.

9:06 p.m. — A man reported he was lost in the forest, but only wanted to speak with Brenda from CHP.

9:59 p.m. — A caller from Morro Drive reported shooting in the area.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

12:03 p.m. — A vehicle ran into a patrol unit on North Pine and Broad streets. No damage or injuries were reported.

1:30 p.m. — A caller reported a transient camp with tents and tarps on the Tribute Trail. Extra patrols were requested.

Wednesday

5:05 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Spring Street reported a man and a woman in a physical fights with the man trying to stop the woman from driving drunk. They could not be located.

11:01 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Broad Street reported a naked man in the dressing room, which was a frequent occurrence.

9:44 p.m. — A woman from the 300 block of Broad Street reported she gave a man change but he started an argument because it was not enough, then threw the change at her.

Thursday

12:53 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Pine Street reported a woman tried to steal something off a front porch. She could not be located.

6:476 a.m. — A caller from Broad and North Pine streets reported a man pushing a cart while yelling obscenities and swinging a baseball bat. He could not be located.

— Liz Kellar