Nevada County Police Blotter: Naked man found in RV

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:13 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man refusing to leave, threatening people, saying he was going to break into the police station. Three other men were outside talking about ambushing an employee. A man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing. He was arrested again at 10:47 p.m. in the 1000 block of Plaza Drive, on suspicion of trespassing.

10:23 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Idaho-Maryland Road reported a naked man was found in bed inside an RV, and he was being held at knife point. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, trespassing, vandalism, possessing stolen property and several outstanding warrants.

11:58 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman was extremely drunk, flashing people and possibly soliciting. Her pant bottoms were see-through as well. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

12:01 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a trespasser who had just shot up in the bathroom of a different business. He was cited on suspicion of trespassing.

12:34 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ophir Street reported a person who had just been served with a restraining order was pounding on the door and shouting. A report was taken.

3:01 p.m. — A juvenile was arrested in the 700 block of West Main Street on suspicion of battery.

3:08 p.m. — A caller reported an assault.

4:47 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported the theft of five bottles of alcohol and other items.

7:46 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a physical fight with a man.

9:32 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man slashed the tires of a vehicle and left. A report was taken.

Thursday

3:50 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Lloyd Street reported a loud explosion and the loss of power.

5:10 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a broken window to a business with glass all over the street. A report was taken.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

1:09 a.m. — A man from Rough and Ready Highway and West Drive wanted deputies to make the people from the vehicle accident who were looking for their dog stop, because it was making his dog bark.

6:52 a.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road and Anchor Lane reported a tree into power lines.

6:53 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Tyler-Foote Crossing Road reported a flooded roadway.

6:54 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Pleasant Valley Road reported flooding.

2:03 p.m. — A caller from Nancy Way and Brewer Road reported the theft of a mailbox.

2:59 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs and Spenceville roads reported roadway flooding.

3:39 p.m. — A caller reported a 13-year-old girl had been receiving sexually inappropriate calls from a man. She had blocked the number.

4:08 p.m. — A caller from Tyler-Foote Crossing and Hydraulic West roads reported his gate was smashed and a truck was stuck in the mud, with the driver claiming to have been chasing thieves. The person was gone when a deputy arrived.

5:38 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Wolf Road reported a tree down blocking southbound lanes.

6:02 p.m. — A caller from Champion Road and Old Downieville Highway reported vandalism and possible burglary to a vehicle.

7:40 p.m. — A caller from Day Road reported a man causing a dispute and breaking things, who then left.

7:53 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West Broad Street reported finding a baggie of drugs.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

9:53 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento and Adams streets reported a man trying to gain entry to vehicles in a parking lot, who then left on foot. He could not be located.

— Liz Kellar