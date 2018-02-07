Nevada County Police Blotter: Naked man dancing in the street
February 7, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Tuesday
8:42 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Scotia Pines Circle reported a sick fox in the backyard.
9:41 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of West Main Street reported a man possibly dying.
10:11 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a transient yelling about prostitutes.
10:59 a.m. — A caller from Tinloy and Bank streets reported a subject jumping into traffic.
Recommended Stories For You
10:59 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported a naked man dancing in the street waving his hands.
12:22 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported that a female stabbed her fiancé.
1:18 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported an unleashed pit bull attacked him and his dog.
5:18 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a customer started an argument in a bank and has a false ID.
7:12 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a juvenile speeding up and down the road.
11:05 p.m. — A caller from the Highway 49 and Brunswick Road ramp reported a male subject trying to wave down drivers.
Wednesday
6:17 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of West Main Street reported a man had been sitting in his car for hours and wanted help from police to get into his room.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday
7:42 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Meadow Drive reported a truck swerving all over the road.
9:39 a.m. — A caller from Chestnut Court reported an aggressive cat at large.
10:20 a.m. — A caller from Lavender Court reported his wife knocked him to the floor and stole his truck.
12:52 p.m. — A caller from Oak Drive reported a subject smashed his gate with a baseball bat and tried to attack his son.
1:23 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road reported he was assaulted and is bleeding adding that "they tried to murder me."
3:44 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported that she was assaulted by a client at work, hit in the head with a rock and a closed fist.
4:36 p.m. — A caller from Via Colina Drive reported a subject trying to siphon gas from his vehicle.
6:31 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap and Red Dog roads reported a car that was involved in a recent theft in the area was parked on the side of the road with a male subject inside with a flashlight.
Nevada City Police Department
Tuesday
6:22 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Sacramento Street reported a subject on the side of the road ranting and waving his hands around.
9:56 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sacramento Street reported a car had its windows broken.
10:42 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Maidu Avenue reported her dog was stolen out of her vehicle.
1:32 p.m. — A caller from Nile and Nimrod streets reported a man walking toward the park possibly carrying a knife.
2:37 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Main Street reported two young children in a parked car and unattended.
— Ivan Natividad
Trending In: Local News
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Two die in crash on Hwy. 20; Fatalities along stretch in last week-and-a-half reach six
- UPDATE: CHP IDs two men killed in Monday’s Highway 20 crash
- Tow truck drivers to honor Grass Valley man who died in Hwy 20 wreck
- UPDATE: Two die in crash on Hwy. 20; Fatalities along stretch in last week-and-a-half reach six
- Authorities ID one person in fuel tanker wreck