Nevada County Police Blotter: Naked man dancing in the street

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:42 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Scotia Pines Circle reported a sick fox in the backyard.

9:41 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of West Main Street reported a man possibly dying.

10:11 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a transient yelling about prostitutes.

10:59 a.m. — A caller from Tinloy and Bank streets reported a subject jumping into traffic.

10:59 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported a naked man dancing in the street waving his hands.

12:22 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported that a female stabbed her fiancé.

1:18 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported an unleashed pit bull attacked him and his dog.

5:18 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a customer started an argument in a bank and has a false ID.

7:12 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a juvenile speeding up and down the road.

11:05 p.m. — A caller from the Highway 49 and Brunswick Road ramp reported a male subject trying to wave down drivers.

Wednesday

6:17 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of West Main Street reported a man had been sitting in his car for hours and wanted help from police to get into his room.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

7:42 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Meadow Drive reported a truck swerving all over the road.

9:39 a.m. — A caller from Chestnut Court reported an aggressive cat at large.

10:20 a.m. — A caller from Lavender Court reported his wife knocked him to the floor and stole his truck.

12:52 p.m. — A caller from Oak Drive reported a subject smashed his gate with a baseball bat and tried to attack his son.

1:23 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road reported he was assaulted and is bleeding adding that "they tried to murder me."

3:44 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported that she was assaulted by a client at work, hit in the head with a rock and a closed fist.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from Via Colina Drive reported a subject trying to siphon gas from his vehicle.

6:31 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap and Red Dog roads reported a car that was involved in a recent theft in the area was parked on the side of the road with a male subject inside with a flashlight.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

6:22 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Sacramento Street reported a subject on the side of the road ranting and waving his hands around.

9:56 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sacramento Street reported a car had its windows broken.

10:42 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Maidu Avenue reported her dog was stolen out of her vehicle.

1:32 p.m. — A caller from Nile and Nimrod streets reported a man walking toward the park possibly carrying a knife.

2:37 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Main Street reported two young children in a parked car and unattended.

— Ivan Natividad