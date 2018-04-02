Nevada County Police Blotter: Naked in car praising Jesus
April 2, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Sunday
10:39 a.m. — A caller from 800 block of Sutton Way reported a subject who stole two bags of groceries the previous day was back in the store.
11:30 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man who was being abusive to a woman who was in turn being abusive to a teenage girl who was sitting in front of a truck.
12:34 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South School Street reported her sister did not come home last night and is believed to be with a subject who is wanted by law enforcement.
3:18 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mohawk Street reported a subject she has had issues with in the past is driving past her home several times.
5:14 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported "gangsters" were sitting in a car port and going into a house destroying someone's clothes.
7:13 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported they picked up a woman to give a ride who got in their vehicle, took her clothes off and is praising Jesus and won't get out of the car.
Monday
12:48 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a belligerent customer refusing to leave and the reporter told the subject that they had a stun gun.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Sunday
1:31 a.m. — A caller from East Lime Kiln Road reported a patient who was previously arrested for a DUI left the hospital and headed on foot toward the highway.
6:03 a.m. — A caller from Lake Forest Drive reported she can't contact her friend who she left her five-month-old child with 12 hours prior.
10:25 a.m. — A caller from Alta Street reported a fight between a man and a woman.
1:18 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 said a car was being pursued by police and got away.
3:40 p.m. — A caller from Soda Springs Road reported hearing a woman screaming and crying and a man yelling.
5:34 p.m. — A caller from Table Meadow Road reported hearing a woman yell "get off of me," and a subject crashing a car into a nearby garage then fighting someone in the car.
8:24 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported her ex-boyfriend kidnapped her kids from the park.
9:35 p.m. — A caller from Vista Avenue reported her ex-husband will not leave her residence.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
8:24 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported two subjects waiting in front of an ATM machine for 30 minutes.
10:26 a.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported their landlord tried to run over her husband.
10:50 a.m. — A caller from Clark and Sacramento streets reported illegal campers living in a hole that is under a bench that is under the highway.
5:15 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a subject was stalking him.
Friday
6:41 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of First Street reported seeing a group of people fighting and brandishing weapons.
8:13 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported a female knocking on her door asking to talk to her because she needed to practice communicating with people.
Saturday
2:38 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Pine Street reported a subject threw a metal plate through the window of a business.
Sunday
11:59 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Nevada Street reported a subject smoking in front of a church.
3:49 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Broad Street reported items missing from a vehicle that was towed last night.
9:14 p.m. — A caller from the Highway 49 and Highway 20 ramp reported a subject in a fetal position on the side of the highway.
— Ivan Natividad
