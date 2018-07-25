Nevada County police blotter: Multiple vehicle break-ins reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:13 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported two women in a physical fight. They said it was a verbal dispute only.

9:44 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South School Street reported items had been stolen.

10:07 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported the theft of cutting shears.

10:57 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported bank fraud.

12:35 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported two men looking into cars and trying car doors.

1:47 p.m. — A man from Litton trail reported a man asked him for water and then grabbed at him.

2:23 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a female shoplifter was stopped by a loss prevention officer.

2:26 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a transient living in her garage.

2:34 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Idaho-Maryland Road reported someone broke into a business yard, took gas cans and got on the roof.

2:44 p.m. — A caller from Mill and West Main streets reported a reckless driver crossing over double yellow lines and now completely stopped in the middle of an intersection. A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.

2:50 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported credit card fraud of $150, and with additional purchases made.

3:29 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man dragged a woman out of a vehicle by her feet. She did not appear to be injured.

3:43 p.m. — A caller from Olympia Park Road and Sutton Way reported a vehicle hit a pedestrian, causing a head injury.

6:05 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a man trying to get into a vehicle.

7:08 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a physical fight.

7:34 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a vehicle had been keyed.

9:18 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Olympia Park Road reported gas had been siphoned from a vehicle again and requested extra patrols.

9:54 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Union Jack Street reported hearing three gunshots.

10:10 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported a man sitting in the middle of the road with a guitar. He was gone when an officer arrived.

Wednesday

12:38 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman refusing to leave and cleaning the walls. She was moving on.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

4:08 a.m. — A caller from Cascade Crossing Road reported a person just fired off a few rounds from a handgun.

8:12 a.m. — A caller from Lake Vera-Purdon Road reported a transient camp.

10:09 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Los Altos Road reported a woman tried to enter a residence through the front door.

10:30 a.m. — A caller from the South Yuba River reported a burglary to a vehicle.

11:46 a.m. — A caller from Bear Ridge Road reported credit card fraud.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from Ash Road reported identity theft.

4:14 p.m. — A caller from Tyler-Foote Road and the middle fork of the Yuba River reported a missing man, who had been put looking for his dog. An area check was requested. Deputies were unable to locate him.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from Mustang Valley Place reported a stray dog just attacked the caller's dog. A report was taken.

5:30 p.m. — A caller from Cole Road reported a person violated a restraining order and flooded construction materials.

5:36 p.m. — A caller from Horseshoe Lane reported a man throwing rocks at windows. No charges were requested.

5:46 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Garesio Ranch Road reported a break-in to a garage.

7:42 p.m. — A man from a business on Combie Road reported an employee punched him in the face. He had been told repeatedly to leave and kept re-entering the store. No charges were requested and he was banned from the store.

8:48 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Harmony Ridge Road reported a pump house had been vandalized again.

10:01 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road and Penn Valley Drive reported two vehicles doing doughnuts in a school field.

11:15 p.m. — A caller from Lisa Lane reported a drunken person kicking a door. A woman was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

2:37 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Commercial Street reported someone made a purchase with a fraudulent credit card.

4:59 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Coyote Street reported the theft of a wallet from an unlocked vehicle.

5:57 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported the theft of a laptop from an unlocked vehicle.

8:56 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of East Broad Street reported vandalism to a fence. 9:21 p.m. — A caller from Union and Commercial streets reported a man breaking things and hitting things. He then was kicking vehicle and vandalizing meters. He was arrested on suspicion of vandalism.

Wednesday

5:16 a.m. — A woman from the 400 block of Washington Street reported a van parked in her driveway occupied by a man who told her he had followed her home. She doesn't know the man, who his drunk. He relocated.

7:05 a.m. — A caller from Miners Trail reported transients camping on the trail. A person was cited.

7:57 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento and Broad streets reported a man looking into car windows.

— Liz Kellar