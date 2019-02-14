Nevada County police blotter: Multiple reports of downed trees, power lines

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

7:19 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Harris Street reported a person trying to get into houses. Another caller reported the person was trying to kick in a door. A woman was arrested on suspicion of trespass into a residence. At 9:07 p.m., a caller from a business in the 900 block of Sutton Way reported the woman was harassing people, asking them about Jesus, and "randomly convulsing." She was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and resisting arrest.

8:29 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Maltman Drive reported a theft. The suspect agreed to pay for the item.

9:05 a.m. — A caller from South Auburn and Whiting streets reported a vehicle all over the road, running stop signs and making multiple U-turns.

11:21 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported the theft of a wallet.

11:43 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Crown Point Circle reported someone trying to cash a fraudulent check in Chico from that business.

12:45 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle hit a pedestrian, with medics on the scene.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported removing a woman from a bus due to intoxication.

3:33 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of French Avenue reported a truck took out a fence and kept going.

4:02 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a theft.

5:08 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Pelton Way reported a vehicle spinning doughnuts and speeding. The driver was admonished.

7:08 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a patient kept throwing a urine bottle at a nurse. No charges were requested.

7:28 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a man in a wheelchair refusing to leave. At 8:23 p.m., a caller reported he had returned. He was wheeled off the site. At 9:57 p.m., a caller reported he was back. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, as well as on an outstanding warrant.

8:49 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a dog bite. No medical attention was needed.

Thursday

4:21 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Sacramento Street reported running over a tree in the roadway.

5:51 a.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road and East McKnight Way reported a tree blocking the road.

6:57 a.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Hughes Road reported a man hitting another man. They could not be located.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Wednesday

5:23 a.m. — A caller from Moody Ridge and Casa Loma Road reported a tree down in the road.

6:31 a.m. — A caller from Newtown Road reported a man was extremely drunk and assaulting himself. He agreed to go to bed.

8:50 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Newtonian Way reported a tree down across the road, blocking both lanes.

9:22 a.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported a juvenile broke into a staff room and broke into the medicine cabinet and was threatening to take multiple meds. He returned them and was cooperating with staff.

9:32 a.m. — A caller from East Bennett Road reported small trees leaning into power lines.

11:18 a.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court reported gas had been siphoned from a vehicle, and a propane tank and propane heater had been stolen.

11:25 a.m. — A caller from West Hacienda Drive reported possible identity theft.

11:29 a.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported a woman trying to get into random cars.

12:48 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported an abandoned rooster.

1:03 p.m. — A caller from broken Oak Court reported a theft from a vehicle.

3:24 p.m. — A caller from Long Valley Road reported credit card fraud.

3:36 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road and Crestview Drive reported the theft of a generator.

4:51 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road and Kingston Lane reported the theft of a Bluetooth speaker.

4:56 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road and Starduster Drive reported a tree down across the road.

6:31 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a mud slide blocking the road between Bridgeport and Rices Crossing.

10:10 p.m. — A caller from Rex Reservoir Road and Rough and Ready Highway reported someone set off a box of 16 M80s in the intersection.

10:42 p.m. — A man from Lark Street reported a drunken woman ripped the doors off a shed while he was locked inside.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

10:57 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Main Street reported a battery.

3:14 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Sacramento Street reported a skimmer on the gas pumps.

Thursday

8:11 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street and Searls Avenue reported a blown transformer.

8:11 a.m. — A caller from South Pine and Clark streets reported a downed power pole.

8:11 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento and Nevada streets reported lines down across the road.

8:16 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Nevada Street reported a tree blocking the road that crushed some sheds.

8:17 a.m. — A caller from Martin and Long streets reported a tree blocking both lanes.

8:23 a.m. — A caller from Galena Way reported a tree down into a residence with the occupants trying to evacuate.

— Liz Kellar