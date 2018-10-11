Nevada County Police Blotter: Meth-faced man reported to be spinning around
October 11, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Wednesday
9:13 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Brentwood Drive reported a man punching out a wall.
9:58 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Colfax Avenue reported no-smoking signs had been vandalized with spray paint.
10:02 a.m. — A caller from Olympia Park Road and Sutton Way reported a shopping cart on the sidewalk filled with detritus.
11:05 a.m. — A caller from Silver Springs School reported a juvenile broke a large window and then fled on foot. The student was cited and released to a parent.
11:37 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a baby accidentally locked in a vehicle. The door was unlocked and the child was reunited with its mother.
12:27 p.m. — A caller from Silver Springs School reported a juvenile in possession of narcotics, who was cited.
1:46 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glenbrook Drive reported an assault.
2:43 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Brunswick Road reported a man walking on the side of the highway.
7:40 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a physical fight between two people in a truck.
7:45 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Brighton Street requested extra patrols due to an attempted break-in the night before.
10:35 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bennett Street reported a drunken man trying to break a door down. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Thursday
12:44 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported a naked woman collapsed in the roadway. A report was taken.
5:22 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man left a large knife inside a box of strawberry frosted mini-wheats breakfast cereal.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday
6:03 a.m. — A caller from Little Greenhorn Road reported gunfire.
9:07 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Old Downieville Highway reported the theft of a purse from an unlocked vehicle.
9:47 a.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road and Vee Court reported identity theft.
3:41 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported the theft of items from a residence.
4:14 p.m. — A caller from Lowell Hill Road reported vandalism to a gate.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
10:35 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Bridge Street reported a tent by the old mine. A man was advised against camping in city limits.
7:53 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Main Street reported someone broke the window on a vehicle.
10:08 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Spring Street reported the theft of a propane heater.
Thursday
8:17 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street and Providence Mine Road reported a meth-faced man spinning around with a large cart and glaring at vehicle. He was gone when an officer arrived.
— Liz Kellar