Nevada County Police Blotter: Meth-faced man reported to be spinning around

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

9:13 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Brentwood Drive reported a man punching out a wall.

9:58 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Colfax Avenue reported no-smoking signs had been vandalized with spray paint.

10:02 a.m. — A caller from Olympia Park Road and Sutton Way reported a shopping cart on the sidewalk filled with detritus.

11:05 a.m. — A caller from Silver Springs School reported a juvenile broke a large window and then fled on foot. The student was cited and released to a parent.

11:37 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a baby accidentally locked in a vehicle. The door was unlocked and the child was reunited with its mother.

12:27 p.m. — A caller from Silver Springs School reported a juvenile in possession of narcotics, who was cited.

1:46 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glenbrook Drive reported an assault.

2:43 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Brunswick Road reported a man walking on the side of the highway.

7:40 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a physical fight between two people in a truck.

7:45 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Brighton Street requested extra patrols due to an attempted break-in the night before.

10:35 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bennett Street reported a drunken man trying to break a door down. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Thursday

12:44 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported a naked woman collapsed in the roadway. A report was taken.

5:22 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man left a large knife inside a box of strawberry frosted mini-wheats breakfast cereal.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

6:03 a.m. — A caller from Little Greenhorn Road reported gunfire.

9:07 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Old Downieville Highway reported the theft of a purse from an unlocked vehicle.

9:47 a.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road and Vee Court reported identity theft.

3:41 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported the theft of items from a residence.

4:14 p.m. — A caller from Lowell Hill Road reported vandalism to a gate.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

10:35 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Bridge Street reported a tent by the old mine. A man was advised against camping in city limits.

7:53 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Main Street reported someone broke the window on a vehicle.

10:08 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Spring Street reported the theft of a propane heater.

Thursday

8:17 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street and Providence Mine Road reported a meth-faced man spinning around with a large cart and glaring at vehicle. He was gone when an officer arrived.

— Liz Kellar