Nevada County Police Blotter: Men in night vision goggles

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

9:48 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported people coming into her apartment when she is away.

11:13 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of South Auburn Street reported his business window was shot out.

12:43 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported two subjects stole items and left in a sedan.

2:39 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a man in front of the building talking too much.

5:46 p.m. — A caller from the corner of Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported a car hit a pedestrian. The driver helped the pedestrian up who was crying.

6:18 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man inside a store refusing to leave the front counter and professing his love to employees.

9:21 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of 1st Street reported a fire hydrant blocking her into her parking space.

Thursday

2:09 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway requested a police officer meet him across from the McDonalds in Grass Valley or they would have a lot of paper work.

5:02 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Black Crown Point reported a tree down in the roadway.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

12:24 a.m. — A caller from Auburn Road reported bears prowling around his property. Reporter asked if he shot them would he be "hanged or murdered"?

8:39 a.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported they had reviewed video footage of a man walking around on campus with a machete.

10:59 a.m. — A caller from Indian Flat Road reported a subject camping on his property.

2:30 p.m. — A caller from Griffith Drive and McCourtney Road reported a man and woman were fighting. The man was sitting near a tree and let out a huge burp.

3:14 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a man trespassing in her room uninvited.

4:14 p.m. — A caller from Wallis Drive reported a buck with an injured leg.

6:11 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported a man carrying a garbage can over his head trying to hitchhike.

7:43 p.m. — A caller from California Street reported his brother was using their mother to help transport marijuana.

10:33 p.m. — A caller from Lakeshore North reported three to four males with night vision goggles in his backyard.

11:15 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported a woman going crazy, pounding walls and doors trying to break into the caller's room.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

4:08 p.m. — A caller from an undisclosed location reported that she was dying and that her spine was broken.

6:29 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Maidu Avenue reported his wife was causing a disturbance and wanted to take her to a motel.

— Ivan Natividad