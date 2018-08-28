Nevada County police blotter: Man with assault rifle just wanted a ride

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:27 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of West Main Street reported a fraud.

9:19 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle had been broken into, with a gas can taken and the battery stolen from under the hood.

10:23 a.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported finding a stolen bike.

11:20 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported receiving possible fraudulent checks.

Recommended Stories For You

1:21 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a possible stalking incident.

2:21 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man and a woman pushing each other. They were gone when an officer arrived.

2:57 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported someone keyed the caller's vehicle.

5:04 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of East Main Street reported fraudulent activity on a credit report.

6:37 p.m. — A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road and Sutton Way reported a man playing his drums on the corer and possible selling drugs.

7:38 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of West Main Street reported three people skateboarding on the roof. They were moving on and were advised not to return.

11:03 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of French Avenue reported a dog that had been barking all night.

Tuesday

1:05 a.m. — A caller form the 100 block of Union Jack Street reported a truck making a lot of noise, possibly laying gravel. No one was located.

2:15 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Berryhill Drive reported a person making a lot of noise. Their TV was up too loud.

3:27 a.m. — A caller from Washington and Richardson streets reported a man screaming obscenities for 10 minutes. It was quiet when an officer arrived.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

12:21 a.m. — A caller from Cliff's Place reported people in a vehicle possible involved in drug activity. A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and possessing drug paraphernalia. He was being held in custody on $39,000 bail.

3:55 a.m. — A caller from Havlan Lane reported seeing a man on her front porch. No one was located.

7:04 a.m. — A caller from North San Juan reported vandalism to a truck.

7:51 a.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane reported the neighbor's pigs have been tearing up the lawn at the yoga farm.

8:48 a.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs reported a possible neglected dog.

8:59 a.m. — A caller from East Bennett Road reported a burglary to a tool shed with the theft of $5,000 in tools.

9:33 a.m. — A caller from Alexandra Way reported a neighbor cut a fence and allowed a dog to escape, and the dog was then hit by a car.

10:47 a.m. — A caller from Rosemary Lane reported a man showed up armed with an assault rifle and asked for a ride. He was given a ride after he removed the magazine, and seemed frazzled. He said he had family problems and had been running all night, and looked like he was on drugs.

12:25 p.m. — A caller from Fallen Leaf Lane reported finding a dead baby deer and fox, and was concerned they had been poisoned.

1:39 p.m. — A caller from Old Downieville Highway reported a naked woman who seemed as if she was on drugs,walking towards Highway 49. She could not be located.

3:05 p.m. — A caller requested a welfare check at a residence on Vista Avenue for two juveniles with access to meth.

4:34 p.m. — A caller from Backbone Road reported a boy had been attacked by a terrier and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

5:38 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road and Grange Court reported a head-on collision involving a horse trailer, with the horse reported as injured.

7:26 p.m. — A caller reported a boy hit another boy at Nevada Union High School and now was being threatened by the suspect's family.

8:01 p.m. — A caller from Via Vista reported a man assaulted another man with a stick.

8:24 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley and Siesta drives reported a tree in the roadway

10:49 p.m. — A deputy was out with a largish bear on Mayflower Drive.

11:09 p.m. — A woman from Spenceville Road reported a drunken man hit her in the face and pushed her. He then threw a beer bottle and cut her foot. He could not be located.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

9:14 a.m. — A caller from Miners Trail reported an occupied campsite.

6 p.m. — A caller from Broad and York streets reported two dirty people sleeping on the sidewalk. A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

— Liz Kellar