Nevada County Police Blotter: Man wearing mother’s panties; dog and goat fight

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

9:13 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported an ex illegally spending time with the reporter's son.

9:21 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported a man and woman in an argument. The man had an axe.

12:49 p.m. — A caller from the corner of Freeman Lane and West McKnight Way reported a large opening in a gate near a construction site where an occupied white converted school bus.

1:40 p.m. — A caller from 100 block of Mill Street reported a transient in an alley asking people if they wanted to buy weed, and soliciting the caller for money.

2:36 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a fight occurred in the theatre and one of the subjects was waiting outside of the building to assault the other.

4:18 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Old Tunnel Road reported a subject entered her residence but left once the subject realized the caller was at home.

6:39 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported a female having an argument and yelling at herself.

8:40 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of West Main Street reported that someone drugged her caregiver and that she doesn't know what she is doing. When asked further questions the caller said "Just send someone over and stop talking to me."

9:41 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of West Main Street reported a driver they got into an accident with was unwilling to talk and drove off running two red lights.

11:38 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a subject with an open container on his property.

Monday

12:21 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported a man jumped in their car and started yelling at them.

2:48 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Lucas Lane reported hearing a woman screaming in her brother's apartment.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

12:48 a.m. — A caller from Hwy 49 reported seeing a stolen car at a towing company site.

7:54 a.m. — A caller from the corner of White Oak Drive and Perimeter Road requested a check on a 6-year-old girl at a neighbor's home where the father has been posting weird messages on Facebook.

10:09 a.m. — A caller from Alexandra Way reported a buck in the roadway shot in the leg.

11:31 a.m. — A caller from Wildflower Driver and Pleasant Valley Road reported subjects trespassing at the park refusing to leave.

12:29 p.m. — A caller from Town Talk and Old Tunnel roads reported a woman in a small truck in the parking lot selling drugs.

12:55 p.m. — A missing persons report was made on an 8-year-old girl out of Washoe County.

2:53 p.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported their landlord kicked him out of a house he was renting, and that the landlord was involved with his stalker.

4:25 p.m. — A caller from East Bennett Road and Cordell Court reported a man beating a dog.

5:24 p.m. — A caller from Gas Canyon and Sailor Flat roads reported people on dirt bikes doing wheelies and donuts.

7:25 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Whispering Pine Lanes reported potential animal abuse.

8:12 p.m. — A caller from Empty Diggins Lane reported a fight between a dog and a goat.

9:12 p.m. — A caller from Rancho Nogotta Lane reported they were on drugs. When asked why they called 911 they responded "Your mom" then hung up.

11:30 p.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court reported their neighbor's fan was on too loud so the caller turned up their television to drown out the sound. The neighbor then confronted the caller with physical violence. When asked if the neighbor had any weapons the caller responded saying "just her ugly face."

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

11:02 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of East Broad Street reported a subject sleeping next to rocks on her property.

10:26 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported a man broke into a room through a window.

Saturday

1:51 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Railroad Avenue kept calling 911 and saying that he was wearing his mother's panties.

10 a.m. — A caller form the 200 block of Coyote Street reported a stolen car.

3:34 p.m. — A caller from Robinson Plaza reported that there was no toilet paper, seat covers, or paper towels in the bathroom.

Sunday

2:25 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported she believes she was roofied last night.

4:19 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Park Avenue reported cars parked in the lot with people inside selling drugs.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported a fire between the playground and the bathrooms.

Monday

2:53 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported a man bragging about how many people he had killed.

3:48 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported a group of people having a parking lot party with a full size camper.

— Ivan Natividad