Nevada County Police blotter: Man washes hair in holy water

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

7:55 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Mill Street reported a transient possibly trying to break into a van.

12:14 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Glenwood Road reported that someone stole his fire extinguisher from his home.

3:49 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Sutton Way reported that her former roommate stole her TV, turned the heater to 90 degrees and left the front door open.

4:42 p.m. — A caller at Sutton Way and Olympia Park reported a transient panhandling with a sign.

5:10 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Central Avenue reported a man making lewd motions to women leaving the restroom and asking them obscene questions.

5:45 p.m. — A caller in the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported that three transients opened his trash cans and broke through a fence to walk through his property.

6:01 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Winchester Street reported some men jumped over a home's back fence. The caller's neighbor confronted them and the men ran away.

6:11 p.m. — A caller in the 700 block of Freeman Lane witnessed an older man talking to teen girls about his marriage and sexually related matters. Everyone then got into a silver Honda Civic.

7:50 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a large group of children at a school milling around and shouting.

Saturday

5:09 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported hearing people near the back of a building. The caller said it sounded like someone was trying to get inside. Police arrived and made an arrest.

9:14 a.m. — A caller at a Chapel Street church reported men acting inappropriately. One person washed his hair in holy water and was speaking out. Officers arrived and made an arrest.

10:09 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Eskaton Circle told a business employee that she was having financial issues and the only option she had was to kill herself.

11:03 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported that squatters were discovered in a home.

1:16 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a transient scaring people as they walked past.

3:40 p.m. — A caller in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a transient woman barricaded herself in a restaurant bathroom. The woman told staff she had "digestive issues." The woman then left after at least 45 minutes.

4:12 p.m. — A caller in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a transient man with his pants down and possibly defecating on a business' wall.

7:02 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West McKnight Highway reported a man in the bathroom for 30 minutes. The caller said he thought the man was shoplifting. The suspected shoplifter later grew violent and customers became involved. The suspect wouldn't open his backpack. Police arrived and made an arrest.

9:18 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Richardson Street reported her 1999 Honda was stolen. The vehicle was unlocked at the time of the theft.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

8:11 a.m. — A caller near The Burma and Brunswick roads reported finding several discarded syringes in front of a school.

10:07 a.m. — A caller on Penn Valley Drive, near Ranch Road, reported that someone had dropped a counterfeit $100 bill in a business' safe drop-off. The caller asked a deputy to take the bill.

10:27 a.m. — A caller on Oak Drive, near Estrada Place, reported that a man took a 1992 Honda on a test drive. The man then told the caller he wouldn't return the vehicle.

10:56 a.m. — A caller on Providence Mine Road, near Zion Street, reported that he'd recently interacted with two transient camps.

12:07 p.m. — A caller on Kingston Lane reported that she was going to get her son from school. The son has been bullied. Other children pushed him down and kicked him in the face.

5:26 p.m. — A caller on Banner Lava Cap Road, near Pittsburg Drive, contacted dispatch and requested the post office resume his mail. Dispatch told the caller this wasn't an appropriate use of 911.

11:10 p.m. — A caller on Cobblestone Lane, near Charden Road, reported loud screaming in the area. The caller said the screaming regularly occurs. Additionally, the caller said people break into his mother's home in the morning and vandalize it.

Saturday

2:06 p.m. — A caller on Countryside Ranch Road, near Sweet Road, reported that her daughter's ex-boyfriend had threatened her family. The caller had just seen the former boyfriend drive past the house, along with a second vehicle.

— Alan Riquelmy