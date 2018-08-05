Nevada County police blotter: Man wants to turn self in for terrorism
August 5, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Friday
7:52 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Cypress Hill Drive reported a hit and run with the male driver fleeing on foot. A verbal argument ensued involving the driver and the caller's son. At 7:54 a.m., another caller reported a man was chasing the suspect with a baseball bat. A report was taken.
8:48 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of First Street reported vandalism to a truck and the theft of gas from several vehicles.
10:45 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of North Church Street reported finding syringes.
10:52 a.m. — A woman from Tinloy and Bank streets reported an assault. No charges were requested.
11:37 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported two men beating a woman. She refused to make a report and the men could not be located.
4:24 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ophir Street reported a 14-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl ran away. A report was taken. At 9:45 p.m. the girls were possibly spotted at Condon Park, but they could not be located. At 5:49 p.m. Saturday, the girls called from Minnie Park. They were cited and released to their custodial grandmother.
5:04 p.m. — A woman from Condon Park reported she was bitten by a dog.
5:23 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a suspected drug transaction.
7:02 p.m. — A caller from Hughes Road reported possible stolen checks.
11:33 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Alta Street reported hearing a muffled gunshot and seeing a man running down the street.
Saturday
10:31 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported gas had been siphoned from a vehicle.
2:37 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man refusing to return a woman's credit card so she could leave. He was arrested on suspicion of damaging a phone and resisting arrest.
4:20 p.m. — A man from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported people unknown to him in his room. A man was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
6:52 p.m. — A man reported fraud to his bank account.
7:35 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Sutton Way reported someone stole duffel bags and a purse.
8:34 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Empire Court reported a man in a U-Haul van tried to get directions from a juvenile but his story was all over. A man was contacted and arrested on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender, as well as outstanding warrants.
10:11 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a female assault victim. A report was taken.
10:38 p.m. — A man from the 300 block of First Street reported two women beat his wife up. They had showed up with two men and a gun earlier and had brandished the weapon. He did not report it at the time because he is a parolee. A report was taken.
Sunday
4:48 a.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a drunken driver in the parking lot. Another caller reported a fistfight. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a warrant.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Friday
9:24 a.m. — A man from Red Dog and Pasquale roads reported he was bitten by a dog.
2 p.m. — A caller from Easy Street reported a tree down blocking the street.
3:15 p.m. — A caller from a business on Amsel Way reported finding abandoned marijuana in a storage unit.
4:47 p.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported a fight in the jail.
4:54 p.m. — A woman from Crescent Drive reported a dog just killed her ducks.
Saturday
3:27 a.m. — A caller from Scott Flat Lake campground reported a drunken person was running around and would not stop screaming.
5:07 a.m. — A caller from Warbler Way reported a woman broke into a residence and was chased out by the homeowner.
5:58 a.m. — A man from Loma Rica Drive reported he had been assaulted and has a broken jaw. He could not be located.
11:06 a.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road reported tagging to rocks and property.
12:39 p.m. — A caller from a business on Rattlesnake Road reported a juvenile was assaultive to staff with minor injuries. A report was taken.
2:44 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported a fraudulent phone call.
4:13 p.m. — A caller from Penny Court reported a man came after the caller with an axe. He was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats.
5 p.m. — A man wanted to turn himself in for terrorism.
7:24 p.m. — A caller from Lowell Hill Road reported people cutting down trees on BLM land.
7:28 p.m. — A caller from Ready Springs School reported a truck driving around the track. No one was located.
8:03 p.m. — A caller from Chalk Bluff Road reported hearing a loud explosion.
8:31 p.m. — A caller from Forest Springs Road reported an email scam.
8:48 p.m. — A caller from Winterwood Lane reported bottle rockets or shooting in the area.
9:58 p.m. — A caller from Relief Hill Road reported a man missing after leaving an event to walk back to a campground at 5:15 p.m.
10:08 p.m. — A caller from Madrona Leaf Court reported a shed had been broken into.
11:15 p.m. — A caller from Tyler-Foote Crossing and Murphy roads reported gunshots.
11:19 p.m. — A caller from Relief Hill Road reported two vehicles racing around and chasing each other.
— Liz Kellar
