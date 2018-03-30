Nevada County Police Blotter: Man walking backward down the street
March 30, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Thursday
8:20 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a credit card.
9:48 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported he is trying to clean a bathroom but there is a transient sleeping in it.
1:10 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a transient was abusing his dog.
4:46 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported a driver in a truck drinking from a flask.
Recommended Stories For You
5:10 p.m. — A caller from Hill Street and Jan Road reported a man going door to door saying he's an actor and he's trying to learn about different careers.
6:50 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mohawk Street reported a group of juveniles trying to get into a neighbor's backyard.
8:03 p.m. — A caller from Tinloy and Bank streets reported her daughter was hit by a car in a grocery store parking lot.
Friday
3:13 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of West Maine Street reported a woman bit a man in the face and the man hit her in the face.
4:11 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man at a gas station trying to trade knives for gas.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Thursday
10:01 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Street reported someone cut a hole in the fence.
10:10 a.m. — A caller from Lava Cap Mine Road reported receiving a threatening note from a tenant.
11:16 a.m. — A caller from Newton Road reported someone broke his car window and stole the car battery.
2:46 p.m. — A caller from New Rome Road reported a group of cars kept driving by her residence.
4:36 p.m. — A caller from New Rome Road reported someone who he has a restraining order against stole a wheelbarrow.
7:16 p.m. — A caller from Alta Street reported the theft of a gas tank from a fishing boat.
8:16 p.m. — A caller from Murchie Mine Road reported a house that is for sale has people living inside and should not have any people inside.
9:51 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln and McCourtney roads reported a subject walking backwards down the road.
10:39 p.m. — A caller from West Hacienda Drive and Magnolia Road reported hearing a woman scream.
— Ivan Natividad
Trending In: Local News
- Nevada Union crash suspect still in hospital; criminal charges pending, authorities say
- San Jose woman accused in crash that killed two Nevada Union students, injured third
- Nevada County authorities find suspected meth during search
- Grass Valley police catch suspected burglar
- Nevada Union family grieves deaths of two students in DUI collision
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Remains found in Nevada County positively identified as belonging to Adea Shabani
- Nevada Union crash suspect still in hospital; criminal charges pending, authorities say
- Hwy 20 at Rex Reservoir, lanes now open following vehicle wreck (VIDEO)
- San Jose woman accused in crash that killed two Nevada Union students, injured third
- Nevada County authorities find suspected meth during search