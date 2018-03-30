Nevada County Police Blotter: Man walking backward down the street

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:20 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a credit card.

9:48 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported he is trying to clean a bathroom but there is a transient sleeping in it.

1:10 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a transient was abusing his dog.

4:46 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported a driver in a truck drinking from a flask.

Recommended Stories For You

5:10 p.m. — A caller from Hill Street and Jan Road reported a man going door to door saying he's an actor and he's trying to learn about different careers.

6:50 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mohawk Street reported a group of juveniles trying to get into a neighbor's backyard.

8:03 p.m. — A caller from Tinloy and Bank streets reported her daughter was hit by a car in a grocery store parking lot.

Friday

3:13 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of West Maine Street reported a woman bit a man in the face and the man hit her in the face.

4:11 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man at a gas station trying to trade knives for gas.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

10:01 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Street reported someone cut a hole in the fence.

10:10 a.m. — A caller from Lava Cap Mine Road reported receiving a threatening note from a tenant.

11:16 a.m. — A caller from Newton Road reported someone broke his car window and stole the car battery.

2:46 p.m. — A caller from New Rome Road reported a group of cars kept driving by her residence.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from New Rome Road reported someone who he has a restraining order against stole a wheelbarrow.

7:16 p.m. — A caller from Alta Street reported the theft of a gas tank from a fishing boat.

8:16 p.m. — A caller from Murchie Mine Road reported a house that is for sale has people living inside and should not have any people inside.

9:51 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln and McCourtney roads reported a subject walking backwards down the road.

10:39 p.m. — A caller from West Hacienda Drive and Magnolia Road reported hearing a woman scream.

— Ivan Natividad