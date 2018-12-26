Nevada County Police Blotter: Man urinates in bushes, gets tackled by angry father

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:18 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man possibly smoking meth and loitering in the bus stop. He was moving on.

9:08 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Freeman Lane reported the theft of DMV registration papers from a glove box.

9:22 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man had been released from jail on no-alcohol terms and now was highly intoxicated and causing a disturbance. He was arrested on suspicion of violating probation.

9:27 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an irate person yelling and hitting his head on the steering wheel. He was moving on.

9:30 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man manhandling a woman. They could not be located.

10:08 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man exposing himself to a juvenile. Another caller reported the man was being held down by another man. He had been peeing in the bushes, which offended the sensibilities of a man walking by with his daughter. The situation was mediated and the man was advised to stop urinating in public.

11:45 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a person hitting a security guard in the ER. A report was taken.

12:11 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Hughes Road reported receiving a counterfeit bill.

3:27 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a fight involving a stick. The caller was uncooperative and said he was "going to take care of" what the police won't. The situation was mediated.

3:37 p.m. — A caller from 600 block of Sutton Way reported panhandlers.

Tuesday

1:31 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported locating a stolen vehicle.

2:18 a.m. — After several hang-ups, a juvenile said they thought they were calling Pizza Hut.

9:51 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a stolen vehicle.

12:23 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported theft of items including a quad and vandalism to multiple vehicles.

1:08 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a possible drug deal. No one was located.

1:20 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man stole a sandwich and a banana. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and shoplifting.

2:53 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an assault victim. The victim did not want to press charges because it's Christmas.

7:40 p.m. — A caller from Sierra College reported three boys aged 12 to 15 with flashlights and fishing poles, trespassing on school property. They have been warned previously but keep returning, and have a history of exposing themselves and saying lewd things. They were gone when an officer arrived.

10:52 p.m. — A man from the 200 block of Washington Street reported a man dumped alcohol on him and threw his computer across the room.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

3:20 a.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville and Cooper roads reported people in a vehicle possibly going through mailboxes.

6:43 a.m. — An assault victim was transported from Alta Sierra to the hospital and the suspect was cited on suspicion of battery.

12:03 p.m. — A caller from Fritillary Way reported vandalism to a fence.

3:16 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported finding multiple items of mail in the road.

8:29 p.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road reported hearing fireworks.

— Liz Kellar