Nevada County police blotter: Man tries to stop workers from cutting down tree

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:28 a.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported a man trying to interfere with workers cutting down a tree for the city. The situation was mediated and goats were herded back into their enclosure.

8:22 a.m. — A caller reported finding drug paraphernalia.

10:46 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Woodland Avenue reported a man trying to kick in the back door. The situation was mediated. At 11:20 a.m., the caller reported he returned, slashed a mattress and turned the hose on the caller. A report was taken.

11:46 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Washington Street reported a physical fight involving two men. The parties were separated.

1:21 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a dog trapped in a vehicle that appeared to be in distress. The owner was given a notice of violation.

2:29 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Manor Drive reported vandalism by a child.

2:47 p.m. — A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road and Sutton Way reported a man and a woman in a physical fight. They were not located despite an extensive area check.

4:15 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Brighton Street reported a woman was knocked down by an aggressive Lab.

5:36 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported five or six people loitering with "handles" of whiskey. A man was advised he had a misdemeanor warrant.

6:24 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a man left a bag of suspected black tar heroin in the bathroom, as well as a bloody sink. He was issued a no-trespassing warning.

6:51 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man carrying a shotgun into the woods. No one was located.

7:05 p.m. — A caller from the 1300 block of East Main Street reported transients with a pick axe trying to open a manhole cover. They were not located.

8:07 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported people drinking in the back of a truck, who then left.

10:18 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man and a woman in an argument. The woman said he hit and spit on her.

Friday

4:05 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sierra College Drive reported someone throwing rocks against the side of the building for the last 30 minutes. Nothing was located.

6:05 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man and woman trying to steal items from a store. The woman's purse appeared to be full of items. They were gone when an officer arrived.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

5:50 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Banner View Drive reported a woman jumping in front of vehicles, who said someone had been beating her. She was taken to the hospital on a mental health hold.

9:52 a.m. — A caller from Sunset Mountain Place reported items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

9:54 a.m. — A caller from Kneebone Court reported the theft of a check from a residence.

10:07 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney and Auburn roads reported the theft of telemetry sensors and other items from inside a mine shaft.

11:41 a.m. — A caller from Auburn Road and Godfrey Lane reported someone had trespassed and done drugs in a cabin, and had weed-eated to prevent a possible fire,

12:15 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road reported a phone scam.

1:22 p.m. — A caller from Willow Valley and Genasci roads reported a man wandering around the mailboxes, possibly casing the area. He could not be located.

1:35 p.m. — A caller from Gopher Lane reported a scam call.

3:20 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported a person was catching cats in cages, shooting them and throwing them in the woods.

4:55 p.m. — A caller reported a man was trying to hurt a woman and was trying to beat down a door. She said he had bruised her arms and thrown cold water on her. He was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

5:19 p.m. — A caller from Rubicon Court reported being defrauded of $5,000.

7:23 p.m. — A caller from MacNab Cypress Road reported a drunken driver plower into a tree, then trespassed into a residence and left an empty bottle of beer.

9:07 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln and McCourtney roads reported a tree down in the road.

9:19 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Reader Ranch Road reported a juvenile breaking items.

11:03 p.m. — A man from Highway 49 and Old Downieville Highway reported he hit a bear.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

12:29 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Helling Way reported finding approximately 10 bottles of prescription medications in the men's bathroom at the library.

12:47 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Argall Way reported the theft of a backpack.

1:13 p.m. — A woman from a business in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported continuing issues with people trying to break in. She found a broken knife next to a door with visible signs of tampering.

— Liz Kellar