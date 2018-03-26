Nevada County Police Blotter: Man tries to rescue dog but it gets hit by car. Then his dog chases that dog, also gets hit

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

12:38 p.m. — A caller from an undisclosed location reported her son is out of control and his hand was bleeding because he punched out the windows in his truck.

1:38 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported his car had been stolen.

3:52 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported two bottles of wine were stolen from a store.

4:46 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported he tried to rescue a dog but the dog ran off and got hit by a car. His dog then chased the other dog and got hit by a car also.

7:14 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Clark Street reported there were homeless people staying at their deceased mother's house.

8:51 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported three male transients panhandling and making people feel uncomfortable.

Monday

12:53 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported hearing a female yell "get off of me."

4:26 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a male transient sleeping in a store and refusing to leave.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

12:48 a.m. — A caller from La Barr Pine Drive reported her boyfriend's brother was drunk and beating up people in the house.

1:13 a.m. — A caller from Digger Pines Circle reported her son is addicted to drugs and has been missing for three days.

8:52 a.m. — A caller from Highway 80 and exit 135 reported a big rig had a blown out tire and the driver didn't know.

12:44 p.m. — A caller from Cruzon Grade Drive reported hearing an explosion near her front gate.

3:22 p.m. — A caller from Meadowlow Court reported after her dog was barking she noticed her garage was partially opened.

3:35 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported two to three adults drinking alcohol in the tennis court.

4:20 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Drive reported a driver running lights and all over the road.

7:11 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported graffiti of male genitalia on a school's special ed building, basketball hoops and portable buildings.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

5:29 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sacramento Street reported an impaired driver leaving a gas station.

8:48 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of North Pine Street reported a woman outside a warming shelter yelling and causing a disturbance.

11:23 p.m. — A caller from North Pine and Commercial streets reported he was just jumped and running up the street to get away responding to questions saying "I don't know, I don't know."

Saturday

6:44 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Lindley Avenue reported subjects look like they are trying to sleep outside of the school.

Sunday

6:14 p.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Ridge Road reported witnessing a building being burglarized.

­— Ivan Natividad