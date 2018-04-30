Nevada County police blotter: Man threatens tomahawk to caller’s melon

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

11 a.m. — A caller from South Church Street reported a family panhandling outside a church. The were advised to move on.

11:06 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of West Main Street reported a person got beat up, but did not need medical attention.

4:40 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported the theft of alcohol.

5:42 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported the theft of a wallet from an unlocked vehicle.

5:44 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Laurel Lane reported a physical fight.

7:14 p.m. — A man from Highway 49 and Dorsey Drive reported that a man who was helping him move threatened to "throw a tomahawk into his melon."

7:19 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way requested drugs be picked up for destruction.

7:48 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a theft. A woman was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

10:47 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man stole groceries. He could not be located.

11:02 p.m. — A man from the 1300 block of Main Street reported a woman he met on Craigslist was harassing him because she wanted her pot plant back. He drove her to the train this morning but she found someone to drive her back. She called for a civil stand-by but thought he lived at Burger King.

Monday

1:06 a.m. — A man from the 200 block of Hill Street reported a drunken visitor was going crazy. He then left with a woman, but had stolen items. At 1:50 a.m., a woman from that address reported a woman threw her on the ground, kneed her in the vagina and stole her phone. A report was taken.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

10:25 a.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road and Old Pond Lane reported squatters.

10:55 a.m. — A man from Palisades Drive reported a mover put his hands on him and pushed him out of the driveway. He said he feels emotionally violated.

11:28 a.m. — A caller from Oak Tree Road reported an assault involving the caller's driving.

4:49 p.m. — The fire department forced entry into the Wolf Mountain towers and found a fire involving debris. It appeared someone had been living there and AT&T was advised the building was not secure.

9:57 p.m. — A caller from Owl Creek Road reported seven gunshots.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

11:20 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported someone hit him in the head and stole his phone. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

Friday

6:19 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Zion Street reported a theft from an unlocked vehicle.

7:11 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Zion Street reported a stolen vehicle. Two charges were made on a missing credit cars at a gas station in North San Juan.

Saturday

12:17 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a man slammed a woman into a car and said she belonged to him and he was going to "end her." The situation was mediated.

12:55 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Factory Street reported someone outside shining a flashlight into the caller's window. No one was located.

2:02 a.m. — A caller from Spring and South Pine streets reported a physical fight.

2:45 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported loud music.

10:24 a.m. — A caller from Old Downieville Highway and Champion Road reported a young girl reporting she lost her mother, who was on a run. They were reunited.

Sunday

9:04 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Jordan Street reported a bear sow and three cubs in the area.

3:18 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Zion Street reported missing guitar pedals.

5:05 p.m. — A caller from Gracie and Gold Flat roads reported the theft of items from an unlocked vehicle.

Monday

2:15 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Pine Street reported a loud party. The person agreed to quiet down.

— Liz Kellar