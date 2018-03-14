Nevada County Police Blotter: Man taking pictures of school kids; Fox twitching and chasing tail

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:14 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported a female was being released after blowing a .24 on her breathalizer test.

12:32 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported his girlfriend was freaking out and beat him last night.

1:56 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported he almost overdosed on sleeping pills.

3:43 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of East Main Street reported a subject drinking in front of a business harassing customers.

5:09 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Vistamont Drive reported a skunk in her driveway.

5:41 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a female crying in the parking lot and her son yelling at her.

8:47 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported he is scared because his ex is back in the house and is cursing the shower.

Wednesday

3:47 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported an employee was uncomfortable with two men that were in his business.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

12:32 a.m. — A caller from Strawberry Circle reported someone knocking on her front and side door.

3:47 a.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported she is afraid of her dad because he abused her a couple of days ago.

7:46 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Brunswick Road reported a deer in the roadway.

8:29 a.m. — A caller from Red Ranch Road reported their landlord was upset with them over a high power bill.

8:51 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a former employee stole nail guns and other items.

10:06 a.m. — A caller from Walker Drive reported bringing a friend to their mother's house, and the friend stole things.

10:22 a.m. — A caller from Alpine Lane reported a sick fox that was chasing it's tail was lying and twitching on his porch.

11:41 a.m. — A caller from Pine Flat Way reported a patient attempting to starve themselves to death intentionally.

1:08 p.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported a sewer leak in the jail.

3:40 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported a package was sent to her with a prescription inside that wasn't for her.

4:32 p.m. — A caller from Summit Ridge Drive reported a dog tried to attack her.

5:11 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported he had too much to drink and felt like dying.

5:48 p.m. — A caller from Oak Tree Road and Blue Sage Way reported a cow running up and down the roadway.

7:08 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported getting caught on the other side of the creek because it rose too high.

8:11 p.m. — A caller from The Bluffs at Rollins Lake reported the female he picked up on the side of the road was mentally out of it.

8:41 p.m. — A caller from Big Blue Road reported subjects in their backyard driving around in a van.

10:22 p.m. — A caller from Darkhouse Drive and Moon Ridge Court reported a big oak tree in the roadway blocking traffic.

11:45 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road reported she is scared of her downstairs tenant because he is angry. Tenant is supposed to move out tomorrow and he is an alcoholic and has been slamming doors.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

8:18 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Pine Street reported a water leak just outside the Veteran's building.

11:56 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Lindley Avenue reported a man on foot in front of a school possibly taking photos of children playing on campus.

— Ivan Natividad