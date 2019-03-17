Nevada County Police Blotter: Man strips down to underwear, drinks alcohol

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

10:21 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported that someone keyed a vehicle in a business' parking lot.

10:55 a.m. — A caller at Brunswick Road and the Highway 20/49 ramp reported a transient drinking beer and waving at traffic. At times the transient would step into traffic.

11:43 a.m. — A caller in the 19000 block of Nevada City Highway reported two transients in a dispute. Moments later the pair were kissing while sitting in the parking lot.

11:57 a.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Sutton Way reported that their vehicle's tires were slashed overnight.

Saturday

4:05 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man had stripped off his clothes to his underwear and was drinking alcohol.

8:38 p.m. — A caller in the 900 block of Sutton Way reported several people at a business smoking marijuana. One of them had a compound bow.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

12:18 p.m. —A caller on Cedarsong Road, near Highway 49, reported that someone had broken into several mailboxes.

2:13 p.m. — A caller at Brunswick and Town Talk roads reported a transient had thrown a beer bottle at a Cal Fire engine.

3:34 p.m. — A caller on Pammy Way, near Alta Sierra Drive, reported a man who appeared altered. He came to the caller's door. When the caller said she wasn't interested in what he was selling, the man left in a silver truck with a camper shell. The man said he couldn't provide any business cards.

3:57 p.m. — A caller on Tall Oak Place, near Scotts Flat Road, reported that a man was on the property screaming. The man then threatened to break inside a home. He went to a nearby business and accused the caller of taking items from him.

5:14 p.m. — A caller on Bitney Springs Road reported the theft of jewelry and a credit card that occurred over the previous two days.

9:10 p.m. — A caller near Beitler Road reported about 20 sheep missing. The caller said the sheep likely are wandering a mountainside and left around March 1.

11:58 p.m. — A caller on Keenan Way, near Names Drive, reported that his girlfriend beat him and that he may need medical attention. The girlfriend said the caller was confrontational and that her hand was cut. Officers arrived and made an arrest.

Saturday

12:17 a.m. — A caller on Burjer Road, near Scotts Valley Road, reported that her cousin refused to leave. The cousin said he'd call gang members from Stockton to come to the home. The cousin then left after the caller's boyfriend chased him away.

11:31 a.m. — A caller at Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Drive reported someone on the side of the road hanging onto a shopping cart. Officers arrived and arrested someone on outstanding warrants.

2:31 p.m. — A caller concerned about property on Boulder Street, near Wood Reed Court, reported that she received a water bill. However, the water for that property is off. The caller was worried someone may be squatting on the land.

5:40 p.m. — A caller on Pleasant Valley Road, near Blackledge Road, reported finding a woman on Marysville Road who appeared confused and on drugs. She was running in the middle of the road with no shoes, a bra tied around her neck and two pairs of jeans. The woman's hair was cut in different directions. The woman declined medical treatment.

6:42 p.m. — A caller on Cerrito Road, near Highway 49, said a woman was asking a business' customers if "they wanted them dead." The caller asked authorities to remove the woman. About 15 minutes later a caller said a woman had locked herself in the men's bathroom. Officers arrived and made an arrest.

Nevada City Police Department

Saturday

2:37 a.m. — A caller on Court Street, near Coyote Street, reported two men inside a home's living room using the flashlights on their phones. The caller's daughter scared them away.

10:03 p.m. — A caller on Broad Street, near Finley Street, reported someone lying in front of a home. Officers arrived and made an arrest.

— Alan Riquelmy