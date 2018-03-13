Nevada County Police Blotter: Man running from helicopter; Woman not sure voices she’s hearing are real

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:26 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a transient in the door way left a beer.

12:25 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a subject passed out or sleeping in a sedan.

12:51 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported finding the gun she reported was previously stolen.

2:25 p.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported he wanted his punching bag back from a woman and needed help from police.

2:36 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported several juveniles smoking pot at the skate park.

2:46 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported hearing voices again and wanted police to come by to make sure that they weren't real voices.

3:02 p.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported his dog was stolen while he was inside a restaurant eating.

5:28 p.m. — A caller from the unit block of Primrose Lane reported an injured raccoon.

10:15 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a subject threw a drink in her face.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

12:44 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported a woman called and yelled "help," then hung up.

1:40 a.m. — A caller from Lakeside Lane reported her son was coming to the location she was at and she was afraid he was going to do something terrible.

11:55 a.m. — A caller from Gold Creek Court reported her son-in-law got in a car accident.

12:04 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported the subject who broke the windows of her car several weeks ago is now at her work making threats.

12:28 p.m. — A caller from Tree Top Circle reported a burglary including guns, pain meds and narcotics.

3:47 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported that he was challenged to a fight after he honked his horn at another driver.

4:54 p.m. — A caller from Big Blue Road reported being locked out of her apartment she has been paying rent for.

6:28 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Melody Road reported a friendly pit bull on the side of the road.

7:22 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a missing juvenile with disabilities.

9:35 p.m. — A caller from an undisclosed location reported knowing where the man running from the helicopters is.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

12:18 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported a woman yelled at her and told her she was going to jail.

2:15 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ridge Road reported seeing a woman shooting up drugs in the parking lot.

8:10 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Jordan Street reported a man going door to door selling gas without a permit.

— Ivan Natividad