Nevada County Police Blotter: Man running from helicopter; Woman not sure voices she’s hearing are real
March 13, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Monday
8:26 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a transient in the door way left a beer.
12:25 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a subject passed out or sleeping in a sedan.
12:51 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported finding the gun she reported was previously stolen.
2:25 p.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported he wanted his punching bag back from a woman and needed help from police.
2:36 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported several juveniles smoking pot at the skate park.
2:46 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported hearing voices again and wanted police to come by to make sure that they weren't real voices.
3:02 p.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported his dog was stolen while he was inside a restaurant eating.
5:28 p.m. — A caller from the unit block of Primrose Lane reported an injured raccoon.
10:15 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a subject threw a drink in her face.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Monday
12:44 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported a woman called and yelled "help," then hung up.
1:40 a.m. — A caller from Lakeside Lane reported her son was coming to the location she was at and she was afraid he was going to do something terrible.
11:55 a.m. — A caller from Gold Creek Court reported her son-in-law got in a car accident.
12:04 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported the subject who broke the windows of her car several weeks ago is now at her work making threats.
12:28 p.m. — A caller from Tree Top Circle reported a burglary including guns, pain meds and narcotics.
3:47 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported that he was challenged to a fight after he honked his horn at another driver.
4:54 p.m. — A caller from Big Blue Road reported being locked out of her apartment she has been paying rent for.
6:28 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Melody Road reported a friendly pit bull on the side of the road.
7:22 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a missing juvenile with disabilities.
9:35 p.m. — A caller from an undisclosed location reported knowing where the man running from the helicopters is.
Nevada City Police Department
Monday
12:18 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported a woman yelled at her and told her she was going to jail.
2:15 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ridge Road reported seeing a woman shooting up drugs in the parking lot.
8:10 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Jordan Street reported a man going door to door selling gas without a permit.
— Ivan Natividad
