Nevada County police blotter: Man reports shooting, offers to shoot back

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:43 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a man digging around in a dumpster. He was issued a warning.

8:46 a.m. — A caller from South Auburn and West Main streets reported a man wearing a devil mask, tacking up signs on the stamp mill. He was not doing anything illegal.

11:26 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Walsh Street reported a fraud.

12:16 p.m. — A man from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported someone has been breaking into his apartment repeatedly, eating and spitting on his food and messing with his belongings. His crock pot, vitamins and graham crackers have gone missing. Someone also went through his paperwork. He was advised regarding installing security cameras.

12:41 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle hit a juvenile. A report was taken.

6:01 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Joerschke said "There's trouble at (the address) and that's all I'm gonna say." No trouble was located.

6:43 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported someone stole items from Safeway and was trying to sell them at Grocery Outlet. No one was located.

8:15 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Neal Street reported the theft of a locked bicycle from a front porch.

8:42 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a person drinking and getting into a car with children. The car could not be located.

9:56 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Mill Street reported the outdoor lights had been unscrewed and requested extra patrols.

Thursday

2:59 a.m. — A caller from Iron Horse Drive reported a person going through dumpsters, who was gone when an officer arrived.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

1:03 a.m. — A caller from Mountain Lion Road reported a tree across the roadway.

1:20 a.m. — A woman from Pleasant Valley Road and Covert Way reported a bear circling the house. It then left.

6:40 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a burglary to a garage.

6:43 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a teenage assault victim.

8:09 a.m. — A caller reported being asked to pick up belongings and to come alone. The suspect then threatened to gouge out the caller's eyes when they showed up.

8:22 a.m. — A man from Auburn Road reported an email threatening to blackmail him for $5,000, claiming to have a video of him watching porn.

10:02 a.m. — A caller from Quail Lane reported hearing a gunshot.

10:45 a.m. — A caller from Newtown Road and Highway 49 reported a burglary to a cabin.

11:50 a.m. — A caller from Auburn Road reported ongoing thefts at a residence, most recently of a camera SD card.

3:01 p.m. — A caller from Francis Drive reported fraudulent texts requesting money.

3:28 p.m. — A man from Whisperwood Way reported an email threatening to send out emails from his address unless he pays $2,250.

4:49 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported a suspicious phone message about being taken into custody.

6:42 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road and Highway 20 reported a man drinking from a vodka bottle and driving.

6:45 p.m. — A caller from Lakeshore North reported a man offering young girls beer and taking pictures of them.

6:49 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported vandalism with a broken window.

7:49 p.m. — A man from Collier Road reported hearing gunshots hitting his home. He offered to shoot back but was advised to stay inside. It was a neighbor shooting at a target.

8:05 p.m. — A caller from Peardale Road reported gunshots for an hour.

9:29 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Drive reported people driving around on ATVs and shooting.

10:11 p.m. — A caller from Lazy Valley Road reported a woman screaming for help. Her dog was attacked by an unknown animal and she was taking it for treatment.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

12:08 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported the man who pushes the cart with the flag stole someone's wheelchair tires.

5:52 p.m. — A caller from Pittsburg and Gold Flat roads reported a vehicle off the road with the occupants leaving the scene.

Thursday

8:15 a.m. — A man reported someone was defaming his character on Facebook.

— Liz Kellar