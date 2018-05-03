Nevada County police blotter: Man reports robber named ‘Rob’

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:08 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mainhart Drive reported a vehicle into a telephone pole that left a bumper and license plate behind.

7:59 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported a burglary to vehicles. Surveillance video showed a man on the lot who took a key to a truck and a can of orange spray paint.

8:38 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man screaming and beating the bushes with a stick. At 9:50 a.m., the man was reported on Sutton Way and Dorsey Drive, hitting things with the stuck. He could not be located.

10:10 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported someone placed wood over razor wire to get onto the property. A work truck was vandalized.

Recommended Stories For You

3:47 p.m. — A caller from Sierra College and Litton drives reported a drunken man staggering on the trail and urinating in the canal. He could not be located.

4:58 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and Mill Street reported a vehicle accident with an intoxicated driver. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

5:01 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported the theft of two display phones, a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and a Samsung Galaxy S9. One suspect was described as wearing a Rasta-style beanie, Louis Vuitton sunglasses and golden eagle wing clip-on earrings. The other suspect was wearing a hoodie. They fled on foot and possibly hopped a fence.

5:09 p.m. — A caller from Kidder Avenue and Maryland Drive reported people skateboarding and spraypainting in the area. Extra patrols will be conducted.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

7:45 a.m. — A man reported someone hit him. He could not be located for contact.

9:29 a.m. — A caller from Gayle Lane and Thomas Drive reported the theft of items from an unlocked vehicle.

9:58 a.m. — A caller from Alta Street and Dolores Drive reported the theft of items from an unlocked vehicle.

10:14 a.m. — A caller reported an ongoing dispute with a neighbor who moved pigs onto an easement.

10:51 a.m. — A caller from Cascade Crossing Road reported possible Paypal fraud.

11:32 a.m. — A caller from San Francisco Street and Maiden Lane reported a possible fight involving three men armed with knives. A woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

12:34 p.m. — A caller reported a possible poisoning of a person who was found unresponsive and was now at the hospital. The report was unfounded.

1:06 p.m. — A man from Big Blue Road reported a woman was on the property who was not supposed to be there and was on meth. She then took off her shirt and was wearing only a bra and pants. She was taken to the hospital and later arrested on suspicion of violating probation.

1:47 p.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported the theft of household appliances and furniture.

2:14 p.m. — A caller from the Northstar Mine property on Allison Ranch Road reported burglary to at least three buildings.

2:51 p.m. — A caller from Mountain House Road reported an emaciated dog with open sores and no fur. A report was taken.

3:22 p.m. — A caller from Grass Valley Avenue reported a possible theft or embezzlement by a former employee.

5:19 p.m. — A caller from Perimeter Road reported a woman with a restraining order was on the property and her car was stuck in a creek. She was arrested on suspicion of violating a restraining order.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

8:05 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported finding a small bag of drugs. Loose marijuana shake was found and destroyed at the scene.

9:38 a.m. — A man was arrested at Adams and Prospect streets on suspicion of being drunk in public.

Wednesday

8:54 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Boulder Street reported a burglary to a vehicle.

9:26 a.m. — A man from the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported he had been robbed by "Rob," who took items from him by force. The report was unfounded.

3:41 p.m. — A woman from the 500 block of Spring Street reported harassing phone messages that were part of a scam.

4:49 p.m. — A caller from Old Downieville Highway and Champion Road reported a car hanging off a cliff. The occupants were out of the vehicle and were OK.

5:45 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Hollow Way reported a drunken man standing in front of a business, drinking alcohol and refusing to leave. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

— Liz Kellar