Nevada County police blotter: Man reports raccoon infestation

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

11:10 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Crown Point Circle reported the theft of a battery from a vehicle.

1:45 p.m. — A caller from Litton and Sierra College drives reported a woman had been seen using a bong and now was driving erratically.

4:19 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a group of juveniles trespassing who might have cut a hole in a fence. They were gone when an officer arrived.

5:49 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported an employee who had been fired keeps coming back and was very agitated. A man was arrested on suspicion of violating probation and several outstanding warrants.

6:21 p.m. — A caller from Freeman Lane and Taylorville Road reported a woman crying and staggering, who said she was very drunk. A juvenile was cited on suspicion of resisting arrest, being drunk in public and battery, and was released to her parents.

6:56 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported a verbal argument regarding a drug exchange. No one was located.

9:45 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a person ran into several vehicles in the parking lot and a light pole. A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

11:08 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported the theft of a rear license plate and tampering with a vehicle engine.

11:47 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported someone looking through the window. No one was located.

11:49 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man had been in a dumpster and threw trash everywhere.

Saturday

1:45 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a woman yelling "Stop hitting me." A man then was reported to have fallen and was now bleeding from the head. A report was taken.

4:53 a.m. — A caller from Pioneer Village reported vandalism.

12:25 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported finding a backpack with needles and prescription drugs in the laundry room.

1:47 p.m. — A man from Condon Park reported a verbal argument with a man who was drunk and speeding. The other man said the first man swung on him and he returned with a punch.

9:42 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a woman standing outside staring in the window for three hours and mumbling gibberish.

10:16 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported transients doing drug deals.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

1:44 a.m. — A woman from Lake Forest Drive reported a man was drunk and breaking items, then chased her. A BOLO was issued.

11:39 a.m. — A caller from North San Juan reported a homeless camp.

11:52 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Cornette Way reported a neighbor broke his real estate signs and left trash all over the property.

2:09 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported a raccoon infestation and was referred to Fish and Wildlife.

3:46 p.m. — A caller from Rocking Star Court reported identity theft.

5:21 p.m. — A caller from Newtown and Empress roads reported squatters in a residence. He had gone to the residence and found two people there who gave him a story to explain their reasons for being there, and then left.

6:07 p.m. — A caller from Kearney Court reported vandalism to a water tank.

Saturday

1:46 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Mosswood Lane reported promiscuous shooting.

2:09 p.m. — A caller from Boreham Lane reported two women drove up to the caller's mailbox and opened it and were now driving slowly through the neighborhood.

4:48 p.m. — A caller from Key Pines and Penn roads reported someone pulled down a power line with a rope.

9:27 p.m. — A caller from a business on Highway 49 and Golden Chain Court reported a man swinging a golf club and threatening people. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

11:48 p.m. — A caller from New Rome and Lane Vera-Purdon roads reported odd things going on in the neighborhood, but could not be more specific.

— Liz Kellar