Nevada County Police Blotter: Man reports not owing drug dealer money

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:51 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man tried to shoplift and then left on foot.

9:06 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street reported transients have been getting on the roof, leaving debris, and wrote "Redrum" on the roof.

10:41 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Bennett Street reported trespassing and illegal dumping.

11:38 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported people getting drunk and cussing.

12:46 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported the theft of an iPad from a vehicle.

4:20 p.m. — A caller from Elisabeth Daniels Park reported juveniles smoking from a bong.

6:18 p.m. — A caller from the 2400 block of Ridge Road reported a man passed out in the driveway. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

6:44 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man possibly casing a business.

6:55 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Butler Street reported a person was bitten by a stray dog.

7:26 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported an altercation over stolen equipment. A man was arrested on suspicion of petty theft and possessing drug paraphernalia.

7:50 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a gas pump malfunctioned, pouring gas out everywhere. A verbal argument ensued because the employee would not refund the money. The situation was mediated.

9:20 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man chasing another man, possibly with a pocket knife, yelling "Come here."

9:44 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a 2-year-old outside, walking into traffic. The parents eventually came out and the child was turned over to them after a welfare check. A report was taken.

10:29 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man yelling at cars and a trash can. He was advised to keep it down.

Thursday

1:14 a.m. — A man from the 300 block of North Church Street reported someone knocking on his front window. He thinks it is his dealer, but he does not owe him money. The person was gone when an officer arrived.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

6:24 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a man carrying seven suitcases off a property, from a garage sale. He then dropped the suitcases and was smoking something.

8:15 a.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported a paving scam.

8:35 a.m. — A caller from Long Court reported a man stole an iPad and also snuck in and turned on the water three times so that it overflowed.

9 a.m. — A caller requested a welfare check on miniature horses.

10:17 a.m. — A caller from Oak Ridge Road reported an online fraud.

11:30 a.m. — A caller from Auburn Road reported vandalism to a vehicle.

12:07 p.m. — A caller from You Bet and Arrowhead Mine roads reported a possible stolen vehicle with a man putting plates from another vehicle on a black BMW convertible. A man was arrested on suspicion of having false registration on a vehicle and violating parole.

1:05 p.m. — A caller from the Nevada City area reported possible fraud, marijuana grows and abuse.

2:15 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog and Cedar Springs roads reported a human being, wrapped in a sheet head to toe like a mummy.

3:06 p.m. — A caller from Table Meadow Road reported trespassing and assault.

3:31 p.m. — A caller from Siesta Drive reported the theft of credit cards.

5:40 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Penn Valley Drive reported something hit the side of a window, possibly from a pellet gun.

4:11 p.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court reported unauthorized charges on a credit card.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

1:28 p.m. — A man from Lower Grass Valley Avenue and Gold Flat Road reported a police officer stole his belongings, and someone needed to make it right.

7:30 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a man walking a dog hit it with a stick. He could not be located.

Thursday

4:59 a.m. — A woman from the 600 block of West Broad Street reported a man was in her backyard and when she yelled at him to leave, he said, "Oh, sorry." An area check was made.

— Liz Kellar