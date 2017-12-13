Nevada County Police Blotter: Man reports ghostly burglar

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

9:15 a.m. — A caller reported trying to intervene in an argument and being strangled by one of the parties in the altercation. The caller declined medical but had visible marks.

10:35 a.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Brunswick Road reported a man on a motorized bike with a rifle slung over his back; he could not be located.

12:25 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Main Street reported mail theft.

3:28 p.m. — A woman from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported three trespassers in an apartment, who had sold her dog.

3:39 p.m. — A caller from Union Square reported a man sitting in the bushes, trying to assemble a gun.

5:32 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of La Barr Meadows Road reported a man trashing the outside of a business; he was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and an outstanding warrant.

5:59 p.m. — Multiple callers from Cypress Hill and Celesta drives reported a drunken woman who jumped in front of a vehicle and who was screaming.

6:14 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported a physical fight involving a man and a woman.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

9:21 a.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake and Rambling roads reported a dog that had been tethered in the back of a truck fell out and was dragged about 100 yards before the leash broke. The dog was injured and bleeding from the eyes and nose. A report was taken.

10:19 a.m. — A caller from Sweetland Road reported finding a stolen vehicle.

11:42 a.m. — A woman from Names Drive reported receiving packages in the mail sent from Amazon to her name and address, containing items ordered with a credit card account even though the caller does not own a credit card. The items included a canvas log carrier, a firearm grip and a package of printed tape.

1:22 p.m. — A caller from Aileen Way reported a suspicious suitcase, with items strewn about, on the side of the road.

2:19 p.m. — A caller from Ironclad Road reported cranksters who keep breaking into a vacant house.

2:27 p.m. — An inmate assault was reported against a correctional officer at the jail.

3:01 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported finding a lot of dumped mail in a ditch.

3:38 p.m. — A caller from Altair Drive reported someone purchased a phone fraudulently on the caller's AT&T account and was having it shipped to Grass valley.

4:51 p.m. — A man reported he loaned his vehicle to a friend, who might have used it to commit an unknown crime.

5:24 p.m. — A caller from Hummingbird Drive reported the theft of a package that contained a wallet.

6:37 p.m. — A caller from Brandy Lane reported the theft of items from vehicles overnight.

11:27 p.m. — A man from East Empire Street reported a possible burglary in progress with a person coming through the front door into his bedroom. He then advised it must have been a ghost.

11:43 p.m. — A caller from Panorama Drive reported ongoing drug traffic at a residence.

— Liz Kellar