Nevada County police blotter: Man reports freaky things, requests fireman, cadet and policeman

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:52 a.m. — A boy called to report his mother was being rude to him and grabbing him. He then admitted he lied about things becoming physical to get an officer to the house faster. No crime was found and mediation was attempted.

9:52 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a dog locked in a vehicle. The windows were all rolled up and the infrared temperature registered at 100 degrees and 111 degrees inside the cab. The owner was cited.

10:36 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of St. Johns Drive reported a man got on top of a vehicle and jumped on the windshield, breaking it. He was gone when an officer arrived.

11:02 a.m. — A caller from Packard Drive reported a boy lying on a vehicle and refusing to get down while it was in the middle of the street. He was admonished.

2:28 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported a man in a vehicle possibly sold white packets of powder to a man on a bicycle, then left.

2:44 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn and Neal streets reported a vehicle ran a stop light.

2:45 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Glenwood Road reported credit card fraud.

2:50 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported four juveniles riding on the trunk of a car.

2:52 p.m. — A caller from Whiting and West Empire streets reported four boys on a school bus that had been pushing, shoving and kicking, and threatening to fight. School officials were called, took one boy to his residence and would handle the issue with the parent.

3:49 p.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of East Main Street reported finding a stolen U-Haul that was occupied. A report was taken.

6 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported people doing drugs. One person was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and having a warrant, two were arrested for possessing paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance, and one was arrested for possessing paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance, as well as having to outstanding warrants.

6:28 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Clark Street reported a neighbor was cutting the caller's hedge and dared the victim to call the police.

7:02 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported two men drinking adult beverages in the park. They could not be located.

7:21 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man was threatening to kill himself with a .22 and a shot possibly had been fired. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and unlawfully discharging a gun.

8:36 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man broke into an apartment by climbing over a balcony and possibly was robbing someone.

9:06 p.m. — A woman from the 400 block of West Main Street reported a man beat her up. He was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

10:30 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a car club was showing off and doing doughnuts in the parking lot. No one was located.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

1:01 a.m. — A man on La Barr Meadows and Dog Bar roads reported he had been attacked by dogs.

9:03 a.m. — A caller from Hidden Hill Road reported credit card fraud.

9:08 a.m. — A caller from Golden Eagle Way reported ongoing animal abuse.

9:21 a.m. — A caller from Burma Road reported trash and other items dumped on the NID trail. At 7:23 p.m., a caller reported a homeless camp.

10:33 a.m. — A caller from Flying T Road reported a woman had not returned a rental vehicle.

10:55 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Reservoir Street reported an attempted burglary to a storage shed with the doors pulled open and pink paint splashed on walls.

11:54 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported credit card fraud.

1:02 p.m. — A caller from Maybert and Washington roads reported vandalism to a car window.

1:53 p.m. — A caller from Alice Way reported the theft of credit cards and a phone.

1:59 p.m. — A caller from East Lime Kiln Road reported a horse in a pen with no shade. A warning was issued to the owner.

3:02 p.m. — A caller reported a boy was assaulted at Magnolia School on May 31.

5:51 p.m. — A man reported freaky things in his back yard such as a snake and possibly terrorism. He requested a fireman, a cadet and a policeman because he wanted them to see it for themselves. He then said, "Never mind, I'll handle it."

6:13 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Brunswick Road reported a motorcyclist doing wheelies down the road.

9:59 p.m. — A woman on Combie Road reported a man muttering to himself. She said her Spidey senses were up.

11:06 p.m. — A man from Highway 49 and Lode Line Way reported people using leaf blowers all night and blowing air into his trailer to harass him.

11:37 p.m. — A woman from Horseshoe Lane reported a neighbor flying a drone over her home and keeping her awake.

Thursday

12:17 a.m. — A motorcycle driving at high speed was spotted at Highway 20 and Gold Flat Road. A man was stopped at Cherry Creek Road and arrested on suspicion of violating parole and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

12:42 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported a vehicle hit a tree.

— Liz Kellar