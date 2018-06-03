Nevada County Police Blotter: Man reports family members are ‘tripping, running their mouths’

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:20 a.m. — A man from the 900 block of Amber Loop reported a man punched him in the face and shoved him. The other party said he refused to leave a bedroom and there was some pushing. No charges were requested.

8:56 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Berryhill Drive reported a woman looking in cars and going into a maintenance vehicle. She said she had used drugs and was going to stay in her house and go to bed.

9:39 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Allison Ranch Road reported several large transient camps.

10:17 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Church Street reported a man was pushing a disabled car and it rolled backward, running over his leg.

10:40 a.m. — A caller from Silver Springs High School reported a juvenile in possession of marijuana.

1:23 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Highlands Court reported the theft of medication by a caretaker.

4:16 p.m. — A caller from the animal control shelter reported having been locked into the cat room.

7:27 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mohawk Street reported someone cut a phone line.

7:42 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported someone broke the mirrors and windows out of a vehicle.

10:45 p.m. — A caller from Hughes and Ridge roads reported a fire on the front porch. The caller said it looked like someone set a plant on fire on purpose and now the deck was catching fire.

11:04 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Dorsey Drive reported a drunk woman with a hand laceration. At 11:33 p.m., a caller from the hospital reported the woman said she possibly killed someone at a transient camp. The report was unfounded. The next morning she told staff she thought she had stabbed someone. The report was not substantiated.

Saturday

12:01 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Brentwood Drive reported a patient fighting another patient and hallucinating. A woman was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

3:08 a.m. — A man from the 1000 block of Sutton Way was covered in blood and reported he had been assaulted and robbed. He had a gash on his head. A report was taken. The manager of a business in the 800 block of reported finding a large pool of blood outside.

7:10 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported an inebriated nurse refusing to leave or hand over his keys. He had an empty syringe in his pocket and several bottles of morphine. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

10:04 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported graffiti on a wall.

12:28 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported a dog locked in a vehicle that was in the sun. The dog was collected and taken to the animal shelter. The owner was cited and the dog was released to her.

12:44 p.m. — A woman from the 200 block of June Drive reported a man threw a soccer ball at her, which hit her in the chest. A man was cited and released.

4:59 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a woman pulled her pants down and urinated. She denied the allegation.

5:09 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of plants.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

1:52 a.m. — A woman from Upper Slate Creek Road reported a man broke into the house and then left on foot.

5:10 a.m. — A caller from Streeter Road and Grey Partridge Lane reported five or six people on his property, possibly armed. A report was taken.

6:47 a.m. — A caller from Crewood Street reported the theft of car keys from an unlocked vehicle.

9:41 a.m. — A caller from Meadow Drive reported the theft of an air compressor and a motorcycle lift.

9:45 a.m. — A caller from Grizzly Hill Road reported several vehicles possibly tried to ram a gate to get off a property when deputies were onsite.

10:05 a.m. — A caller from Quail Drive reported two fraudulent bank charges totaling more than $1,000.

10:08 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Ridge Road reported a man throwing items at cars who then pulled his pants down and defecated on the side of the road. He kept going into the bushes and changing clothes and coming back out. The person was contacted and advised to stay out of the road and pick up the trash that was thrown.

12:19 p.m. — A man from Wolf Mountain Road reported receiving a fraudulent check for an item he posted on Craigslist. He said he was willing to set up a sting operation to catch the suspect, but deputies needed to move fast.

12:54 p.m. — A caller from Grizzly Hill Road reported a break-in to a trailer with a laptop, iPad, sat-phone and Apple TV stolen.

1:43 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia School reported a juvenile brought marijuana to school.

2:12 p.m. — A caller from Black Road and Big Oak Drive reported a suspicious vehicle with a punched ignition, which was found to have been stolen.

2:39 p.m. — A caller from Long Court reported a man tampered with a vehicle and cut some wires. A report was taken.

2:55 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Pear Orchard Way reported a theft from a home.

3:48 p.m. — A man from Rough and Ready Road and To Hell and Back Lane reported his wife and son were tripping and running their mouths. He was advised against using 911.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive and Highway 20 reported juveniles smoking marijuana on a school bus.

9:50 p.m. — A caller from Lake Forest Drive reported a physical fight involving two men and a woman. A man was arrested on suspicion of sexual intercourse with a minor younger than 18.

10:33 p.m. — A caller from Cedar Avenue reported a physical fight that was found to be mutual combat.

Saturday

12:08 a.m. — A man was arrested near the fairgrounds on suspicion of driving under the influence and on a suspended license, and evading a peace officer.

4:37 a.m. — A woman from Ridge Road reported a man tried to break into her house and then tried to choke her before fleeing.

9:25 a.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road reported finding two trash bags of empty butane canisters.

9:35 a.m. — A caller from Brooks Road reported people squatting in a well house.

1:12 p.m. — A caller from Brewer Road reported an assault. No one wanted to press charges when a deputy arrived.

3:49 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley and Sanctuary roads reported an overturned vehicle. A juvenile was taken to the hospital and a woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing bodily harm, child endangerment, driving on a suspended license, violating probation, being under the influence of a controlled substance and bringing drugs into jail. She was being held in lieu of $77,500 bail.

4:43 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Shoshoni Trail reported road rage.

6:20 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported some sort of explosion near Ready Springs School. Nothing was located.

7:11 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported juveniles riding dirt bikes through the school halls. Nothing was located.

8:36 p.m. — A man reported receiving texts asking for $300 because he supposedly has explicit photos on his phone of an underage girl.

8:53 p.m. — A caller from Lakeshore South reported his neighbor called him a bad word.

9:14 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a woman who seemed confused and was asking the caller to go to her house. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence and possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

9:47 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported a theft during the raffle.

9:50 p.m. — A caller from Lake and Gaston lanes reported a possible party with racing vehicles and teenagers possibly drinking and driving.

11:54 p.m. — A woman from Purdon Road reported her grandson stole a vehicle. She was OK with him being pulled out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

— Liz Kellar