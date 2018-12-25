Nevada County Police Blotter: Man reports falling on kitchen knife

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

4:09 a.m. — A caller from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital reported an assault victim who said he fell on a kitchen knife somewhere in Penn Valley.

8:26 a.m. — A caller from Nob Hill drive reported identity theft.

9:56 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road and Fair Haven Drive reported the theft of a green address marker.

9:57 a.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road and Deer Creek Ranch Place reported the theft of mail by a person in a white Mustang-type vehicle.

10:47 a.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road reported identity theft.

11:57 a.m. — A caller from Prospector Road and Penna Way reported a person in a white Subaru station wagon stole a package.

1:33 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley and Blackledge roads reported a man walking around a complex and trying doors. He could not be located.

4:50 p.m. — A caller from Cooper and Harmony Ridge roads reported a tree across the roadway.

5:13 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley and Blackledge roads reported there was someone drunk and sitting in their car, not letting them drive away. No one was located.

8:35 p.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court reported a fight with gunshots heard. It was a verbal argument with a person who was violating a restraining order. No charges were desired.

8:46 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road reported an occupied vehicle with bullet holes and a smashed windshield.

9:54 p.m. — A caller from Palm Court reported fireworks.

9:57 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive reported a loud party.

10:13 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road reported finding a motorcycle stashed in the NID ditch.

— Liz Kellar