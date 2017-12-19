Nevada County police blotter: Man reportedly drinking in car for two days
December 19, 2017
Grass Valley Police Department
Monday
7:56 a.m. — A caller from East Empire and Pine streets reported a transient camp.
9:21 a.m. — A caller reported a possible theft.
9:36 a.m. — A man reported someone might have put drugs in his drink, and he was getting lab results.
9:39 a.m. — A man reported a possible fraudulent call from a law enforcement foundation.
11:25 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mallard Drive reported a fraud.
11:45 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported vandalism.
12:26 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man possible trying to break into a vehicle; he was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.
12:33 p.m. — A caller from Hughes Road and East Main Street reported a man urinating in public; he could not be located.
2:24 p.m. — A caller from Ridge and Slate Creek roads reported a downed power line.
5:31 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported a man setting up camp by a creek; he had been in a store earlier to charge his ankle monitor. He could not be located.
6:36 p.m. — A caller requested a welfare check on an infant who appeared to have a black eye.
6:56 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a person attacking medical staff.
7:29 p.m. — A caller from Dalton and North School streets reported the theft of a purse from an unlocked vehicle.
8:29 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of East Main Street reported a residential burglary.
9:05 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported hearing a collision. Another caller reported people running away, then they were back in the vehicle. A report was taken.
10:45 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported people possibly trying to light something on fire.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Sunday
6:57 p.m. — A caller from Shady Creek drive reported an attempted burglary.
10:19 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported a physical fight with injuries; a welfare check BOLO was issued for the suspect and no charges were desired.
Monday
12:34 a.m. — A wrong-way driver on Highway 49 and East Broad Street could not be located.
2:55 a.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood requested a welfare check on an elderly woman who is seeing ghosts.
8:24 a.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported having been assaulted by a woman against whom he had a restraining order. She was arrested on suspicion of battery and resisting arrest.
8:25 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported an attempted burglary.
9:05 a.m. — A caller from Union Hill School reported a woman who parks on Bartlett Drive every day and leaves two small children in the vehicle unattended for about 40 minutes each day. She could not be located.
9:12 a.m. — A caller from Rices Crossing Road reported vandalism.
9:52 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a potentially dangerous dog.
11:19 a.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported the possible theft of a license tag from a vehicle.
1:50 p.m. — A caller from Jayhawk Drive reported a golf cart was stolen from inside a garage.
2:37 p.m. — A woman from Northview Drive reported someone had been taking down a fence behind a house near the NID ditch.
2:39 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported fraud and possible attempted identity theft.
3:05 p.m. — A caller from Gold Hill Drive reported a woman defecated near the back door, and this was not the first time. Extra patrols were requested.
4:44 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Sweetland Road reported possible mail theft.
6:08 p.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court reported a man had been in his car for two days, drinking, only exiting the car every once in a while. A report was taken.
Nevada City Police Department
Monday
11:54 a.m. — A caller from West Broad Street and Chief Kelly Drive reported items stolen from a vehicle.
5:09 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Nevada Street reported a missing woman with dementia; she was located sitting in a postal vehicle on Uren Street and reunited with her family.
6:14 p.m. — A caller reported an extremely drunken man passed out at Pioneer Park. He was taken to the hospital.
7:53 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a man assaulting a woman; she was arrested on suspicion of battery.
— Liz Kellar
