Nevada County police blotter: Man reportedly chasing people with knife

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

2:15 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man stole a shopping cart with about $1,000 in merchandise; the items were recovered before the suspect left.

3:18 p.m. — A caller form the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a man hitting a woman; she did not want to file charges.

7:45 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a man said he took 75 sleeping pills because he misread the label; Cal Fire was handling the call.

8 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a dirt bike from a truck bed; it was recovered and returned.

9:52 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a drunken man drinking beer in the business, punching machines and refusing to leave; he then left on foot and was admonished against trespassing.

10:05 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported picking up a woman who was sleeping on the side of the road; she was taken to the shelter but they would not take her because she had been drinking. She was taken to a hotel.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

12:38 a.m. — A caller from Nuthatch Court reported loud music, a chainsaw and tractor noise.

8:40 a.m. — A caller from Sunset Avenue reported three cows in the road.

11:23 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road and Garden Lane reported a man with a knife popping tires; he then was reported to be chasing people with the knife and might be on drugs. He left the scene and a report was taken.

12:31 p.m. — A caller from Old Stagecoach Road reported a person got stuck in a creek on private property and broke a pear tree. The vehicle had been towed.

2:30 p.m. — A caller from Gleko Road reported a residential burglary.

3:21 p.m. — A caller from American Hill Road reported a transient camp, which could not be located.

3:48 p.m. — A caller from Shannon Way reported possible drug deals going on in the neighborhood.

10:30 p.m. — A caller from Flying T Road reported a person on a possibly stolen quad harassing the caller. A caller from South Ponderosa Road reported the suspect ran into their garage and was very drunk. The suspect was gone when deputies arrived and could not be located.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

9:40 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported an elderly male car driver was assaulted by a fare; he was taken to the hospital.

Saturday

3:20 a.m. — A woman from Commercial and North Pine streets reported the side window to her vehicle was broken out but nothing was stolen.

Sunday

6:42 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported people bagging items and possibly stealing them behind the theft store.

Monday

3:39 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a patient appeared drunk and had been picked up on Highway 49 at Gold Flat Road; the injury pattern was similar to a person who flipped a vehicle. The man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.

— Liz Kellar