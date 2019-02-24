Nevada County Police Blotter: Man reported with candle, sock puppet

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

11:28 a.m. — A caller from the 1300 block of Mulberry Drive reported the theft of a .22 revolver.

11:51 a.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a man with a patch over one eye yelling at people. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

2:12 p.m. — A caller from Glenwood Road and Nevada City Highway reported a man playing with a knife who then was hanging onto a light pole. He was gone when an officer arrived.

2:41 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man looking into vehicles, who could not be located.

3:01 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of West Main Street reported a physical fight involving a 14-year-old boy, who was arrested on unknown charges.

3:32 p.m. — A caller from Silver Springs High School reported a man tried to use a Taser on a female student and fled. A report was taken.

4:51 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man tried to slash a vehicle's front tire. He denied having a knife, but it was found in his back pocket. The victim did not want to press charges.

5:22 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a theft.

7:07 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man throwing shopping carts around. He could not be located.

7:36 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a juvenile pulled a knife on another juvenile. A report was taken.

9:35 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street reported a man camped out in a stairwell. He was arrested on suspicion of violating probation and failing to register as a sex offender.

10:25 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported two suspicious vehicles in the lot, possibly rummaging through other vehicles. The parties said they were trying to get some alone time, and no crime was found to have occurred.

10:35 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a man knocking on the windows, with a candle in one hand and a black sock on one hand that he might be using as a puppet. At 4:45 a.m. Saturday, a man was reported knocking on the window and acting crazy. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

11:34 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a shoplifter.

Saturday

1:08 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Marshall Street reported loud music. A second call was received at 2:57 a.m. reporting a loud party.

12:58 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported the theft of a wallet.

2:43 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a PG&E scam.

2:47 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported a man in a vehicle passed out, with drugs in the vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

7:13 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a physical fight. A person was cited and released on suspicion of being drunk in public.

8:30 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a shoplifter. A man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and petty theft.

9:25 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of West Main Street reported eight men in a fight over reckless driving. The female driver was reportedly very drunk and a passenger was passed out.

9:33 p.m. — A caller from West McKnight Way reported a truck driving with its hazards on, unable to maintain speed, that almost sideswiped someone. A man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

1:17 a.m. — A caller from Pammy Way and Alta Sierra Drive reported catching a man breaking into a vehicle. The man left on foot and left a bag of pills behind.

3:54 a.m. — A caller from Pittsburg Mine Road reported a very drunken man was breaking things and had broken a door down. He was arrested on suspicion of battery on a spouse.

8:21 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and Woodlake Lane reported six or seven sheep in the road.

8:31 a.m. — A caller reported a large rock slide on Highway 20 near Harmony Ridge Market.

10:46 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Cicada Lane reported fraud to a bank account.

10:47 a.m. — A caller from Nimbus Dam Road reported fraud to a bank account,

3:04 p.m. — A caller from Garden Bar and Barefoot roads reported the theft of clay frogs from a front porch.

3:17 p.m. — A caller from Burma Road and Sundown Place reported the theft of guitars and an amp.

3:52 p.m. — A caller from Brookview Drive and Brookview Drive Circle reported the theft of mail from a mailbox.

4:40 p.m. — Sanding was requested for Greenhorn Road due to multiple vehicle accidents.

5:18 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of documents from Westhill Road.

5:25 p.m. — A caller from Pasquale and Red Dog roads reported multiple vehicles stuck due to icy conditions.

5:39 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Washington Road reported multiple vehicle spinouts.

8:22 p.m. — A caller from Oak Tree Road reported hearing gunshots.

Saturday

12:32 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Avenue reported a juvenile tried to buy beer and another person was rude, possibly trying to start a fight.

1:07 a.m. — A caller from Banner Mountain Trail reported someone knocked on the back door and was sitting in a vehicle in the driveway. The driver was sliding and losing traction in the snow.

8:08 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported two missing calves.

8:50 a.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road requested pickup for what looked like meth and cocaine mixed together.

8:59 a.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road and Amsel Way reported theft from vehicles overnight.

9:26 a.m. — A caller from Bear Ridge Road reported a possible scam via Paypal.

9:39 a.m. — A caller from Galaxy Way reported the theft of items in an eBay sale. He sent a buyer 100 $2 notes worth nearly $1,200 and the buyer claimed to have returned the item. The buyer actually only returned printer paper in the original packaging.

1:34 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs and McCourtney roads reported finding an emu in the driveway.

2:02 p.m. — A caller from Dandee Hill Lane reported a man hit and locked the caller out of the house. A woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

2:31 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley and Rices Crossing roads reported a vehicle burglary.

6:06 p.m. — A caller from Lucky Nugget Lane reported finding an emu.

9:42 p.m. — A caller from Carrie Drive and Rainbow Road reported a man walking house to house, looking inside.

— Liz Kellar