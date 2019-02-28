Nevada County Police Blotter: Man reported trying to trade pot for shoes

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:31 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported a transient camp with a fire. Four people were contacted and advised against trespassing.

8:36 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man refusing to pay. He was arrested on suspicion of defrauding a business.

10:04 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Eureka Street reported a Social Security scam.

1:55 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported a person walking around with an axe.

2:04 p.m. — A caller from High and West Main streets reported a downed power line.

2:19 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of items from an unlocked vehicle.

2:27 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a man lying in the road, and another man urinating and hitting a sign in the area.

2:27 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Catherine Lane reported a man threatening staff and breaking things. He was gone when an officer arrived.

2:41 p.m. — A caller from Tinloy and Bank streets reported an unresponsive man lying in the gutter. He was taken to the hospital and cited on suspicion of being drunk in public.

4:27 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man asking people to smoke marijuana with him. He said he was trying to trade for a pair of shoes, and was advised to move along.

4:32 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported finding a used needle in the bushes. It was collected and destroyed.

5:54 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported drug activity.

6:15 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Northridge Drive reported a residential fire.

Thursday

5:55 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bresee Place reported a prowler, who could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

1:46 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Ironclad Road reported a tree down and blocking the roadway.

5:01 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive and Willowbrook Lane reported a tree in the road.

6:26 a.m. — A caller from Greenwood Court reported trees completely blocking the road.

7:58 a.m. — A caller from Idaho-Maryland and Banner Lava Cap roads reported a man going through mailboxes. He could not be located.

8:29 a.m. — A caller from South Ponderosa Way reported a vehicle stuck in a hole in the road.

9 a.m. — A caller from Northview Drive reported a tenant left behind marijuana harvesting and processing equipment. It was found to be shake on the floor and vacuum bags.

9:35 a.m. — A caller from Bissell Place requested that juvenile be cited for battery.

10:23 a.m. — A caller from Bar Hill Road reported a horse in distress, then called back to report it was unstuck.

10:41 a.m. — A caller from Cedar Way reported having to physically remove a man who was causing a dispute. A report was taken.

10:58 a.m. — A caller from Hilaire Road reported hour loose dogs in a pack that brought down a deer and were killing and eating it. A report was taken.

12:30 p.m. — A woman from Ridge Road and Sierra Drive reported her dog was out in the road and a truck honked at it, then she saw the truck leaving with her dog in the front seat. She was advised someone might have thought the dog was lost and to contact the animal shelter.

1:50 p.m. — A caller from Hanging Wall Drive reported someone stole Netflix DVDs out of a mailbox.

3:31 p.m. — A caller from Cattle Drive reported a vehicle comes every other day with a dog, which defecates on the lawn, and then leaves.

5:14 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a man was tearing up a room and threatening to start a fire with a gas can. He then broke a window and might be armed. A weapon was collected and a turtle was returned.

5:56 p.m. — Several callers from Woodstock Drive reported hearing multiple large-caliber gunshots.

7:15 p.m. — A caller from Hoyts Crossing reported a vehicle burglary with a window smashed in and a coat stolen.

8:48 p.m. — A caller from the Lawrence Way and Brewer Road reported a tree in the road.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

10:40 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Railroad Avenue reported a tree and lines down, blocking all lanes.

— Liz Kellar