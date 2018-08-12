Nevada County Police Blotter: Man repeatedly misdials 9-1-1 to ask ‘Whaddup?’

Grass Valley Police Department

Saturday

8:35 a.m. — A caller reported two male transients had set up camp and held a party between two businesses. An arrest was made on the 700 block of Sutton Way on charges of camping in city limits.

10:59 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported two transient males loitering in front of the business and making lewd comments to the caller.

11:25 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Arden Court reported a guy was hiding under the caller's bed. The caller left rats and worms in his room, and possibly a snake too. The caller reported he had the suspect locked in her room. The caller reported snakes crawling all over the suspect. Contact was made with the subject who was having hallucinations.

11:59 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Old Tunnel Road reported a subject in front of the complex for the last two months who has been trying to strike up conversation with the ladies in the complex.

3:44 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a vehicle with a possibly impaired driver. Contact was made with the driver who was not intoxicated but admitted to being unfamiliar with the roads.

4:11 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported four transients smoking weed. The subjects had a baby stroller and a shopping cart. The caller wanted them cited for trespassing.

8:38 p.m. — A vehicle stop at Brunswick Road and Nevada City Highway resulted in an arrest on misdemeanor charges of failure to appear.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

12:21 a.m. — A caller from Cedar Ridge Drive reported a bat flying around her house. The caller then notified authorities that her cat had killed the bat.

3:48 a.m. — A caller from Walker Drive reported a subject had just thrown something through the window of the residence.

9:06 a.m. — An arrest was made on Glasson Way on charges of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse.

11:11 a.m. — A caller from Lake Forest Drive reported her friend's 22-year-old son was threatening to stab her over food. He was in the kitchen cooking.

12:41 p.m. — A caller from Maglia Road reported multiple traffic lights out in the area.

1:44 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported ongoing neighbor issues. The caller stated the neighbor had a game camera pointing down the caller's driveway and was spying on the residence with binoculars.

3:07 p.m. — A caller from Roosevelt Drive reported a subject who is sending the caller's husband nude photos. The caller was advised to block the number.

4:49 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn and Brunswick Roads reported a woman walking down Greenhorn in a gold sparkly dress, high heels and blond hair. The woman appeared to be impaired.

4:59 p.m. — A series of 9-1-1 misdials were received from a male who kept saying, "Whaddup?" and then laughing.

5:28 p.m. — Security personnel from the fairgrounds called advising there was a man with a 4 inch knife near The Loadin' Chute.

6:13 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Drive reported two stray huskies on her property.

7:17 p.m. — A caller from the fairgrounds reported an intoxicated subject causing problems at Gate 3.

8:07 p.m. — A caller from Bonanza Way reported that his son had violated his restraining order and had entered his property. Nothing was stolen but the caller believed his son might have sabotaged something.

Saturday

12:51 a.m. — Two callers from Mill Springs Drive reported they had been assaulted in downtown Nevada City.

8:03 a.m. — A caller from Cedar Way reported a 400 pound black bear in the yard. The bear was climbing a tree but was not otherwise aggressive.

10:12 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Harmony Ridge Road reported a suspect with a truck vandalizing the caller's property by repeatedly messing with the hose and the electricity. The caller was extremely uncooperative and wouldn't provide any information to officers.

10:34 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Big Bass Lane reported a loose Australian Shepherd dog running in the middle of the lanes along the double yellows. The caller said traffic was stopped.

11:14 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Crestview Drive reported a coyote was hit and was in the middle turn lane.

2:16 p.m. — A caller from Auburn and McCourtney Roads reported approximately a dozen goats walking down the middle of the road.

7:09 p.m. — A caller from Purdon Crossing reported a vehicle was broken into and a handbag was stolen along with a wallet, drivers license and credit cards.

9:30 p.m. — A caller from Wild Iris Lane reported a bear on the upper part of the property. The caller reported later that the dog had scared the bear off.

10:14 p.m. — A caller from Walker Drive reported subjects playing drums in a nearby backyard.

10:52 p.m. — A caller from Bartlett Drive reported that he is traveling but his neighbor called stating the light was on in his room. The caller has roommates but his bedroom is locked and no one is supposed to be in there.

— Jennifer Nobles